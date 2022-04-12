Back to blog

Derek Rast

AVP, Australia and New Zealand, Fastly

Derek Rast serves as as the Area Vice President for Australia and New Zealand where he leads Fastly’s operations in Australia and New Zealand. This includes setting strategic goals, developing and implementing business plans, and ensuring that the company meets its financial targets.

  • Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back

    Sianne Chen, Derek Rast

    Fastly Forward is back, and you’re invited! Join us for the latest trends and innovations driving digital experience.

    Company news
    Events

  • New Fastly POP in Christchurch, New Zealand | Fastly

    Derek Rast, Stephen Gillies

    We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi-nationals, greater resilience, higher network availability, and extended failover services.

    Company news
    Edge network
