Derek Rast
AVP, Australia and New Zealand, Fastly
Derek Rast serves as as the Area Vice President for Australia and New Zealand where he leads Fastly’s operations in Australia and New Zealand. This includes setting strategic goals, developing and implementing business plans, and ensuring that the company meets its financial targets.
Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back
Sianne Chen, Derek Rast
Fastly Forward is back, and you’re invited! Join us for the latest trends and innovations driving digital experience.Company newsEvents
New Fastly POP in Christchurch, New Zealand | Fastly
Derek Rast, Stephen Gillies
We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi-nationals, greater resilience, higher network availability, and extended failover services.Company newsEdge network