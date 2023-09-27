Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back

We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly Forward is returning on 24-26 October with a brand new, tailored format to align with the unique needs of developers, engineers, security practitioners and tech executives.

Get ready to redefine exceptional user experience with the latest development of Fastly platform, practical workshops, valuable insights from engineering and security, and networking opportunities with other technical peers. Before we dive into the details of this year’s event, check out some of the highlights from last year .



“One of the key takeaways today is realising how much Fastly has to offer.” Agathe Savard - Director of Security, Deputy (Fastly Forward ‘22)

We had a blast last year and 2023 will be even better!

We were privileged to receive invaluable feedback from our customers and partners who joined Fastly Forward last year. One common theme among attendees was the desire for enhanced access to hands-on exercises and knowledge to build real-world skills using Fastly.

So, this year, we’re taking Fastly Forward to the next level with the most practical tech day possible. Our focus is on equipping our community with tangible skills you can use immediately using Fastly’s Edge Cloud platform. We’re dedicated to empowering your success with the knowledge and resources you need to deliver and secure extraordinary digital experiences for your users.

Introducing Fastly Forward Tech Day

24 October 2023 | 12 pm - 6 pm | Ace Hotel, Sydney

RSVP Now

Fastly Forward Tech Day is a dedicated half-day event designed for DevOps and security professionals to hear directly from Fastly founder and technical leaders about Fastly’s platform updates and product roadmap together with tech talks from our Aussie and Kiwi customers. We will also be hosting hands-on targeted skills workshops and, of course, happy hour networking.

Which workshop will you choose?

Fastly Forward Tech Day’s brand new format will offer you the choice of two individual targeted learning streams designed to level up your skills and industry knowledge.

Serverless Workshop - Learning Stream 1

BBQs, Pop Culture, and Shopping - Build Edge Logic to Empower Your Business!

What you’ll learn:

How to program at the edge for improved CX and DX with a hands-on exercise

How to remove latency and improve performance with edge

How to rapidly deploy apps at the edge

How to move your logic to the edge for decentralised content manipulation

Key takeaways:

Discover when logic makes sense or is better at the edge (and when it doesn’t)

Understand why switching to serverless can power better UX with low-latency routing (based on external data)

Learn about interactions with caching at the edge

If you’re an application developer, software engineer, solution architect or interested in serverless, you won’t want to miss this session.

Security Workshop - Learning Stream 2

Smarter Security Lab | Elevate your AppSec skills in 90 minutes

What you’ll learn:

How to automate a Fastly Next-Gen WAF (NGWAF) deployment for protecting a web application with a hands-on exercise

To get hands-on with common attack tools

How to protect web apps with Fastly

How to deploy OWASP protection via Terraform

Key takeaways:

Enhance your knowledge of the current threat landscape in 2023 with a deep dive into using modern application security for protection against threats

Discover which application security threats to prioritise in 2023

Understand protection options for high-profile CVEs, OWASP threats, and advanced BOTs

If you’re a security practitioner, this session is an absolute must!

Registration is now open! We look forward to seeing you at Fastly Forward 2023.

RSVP

Tech Leader? We have something just for you, too!

We’re hosting a dedicated Tech Leaders' Dinner event for senior leaders with business updates, insightful customer panel discussions, strategic alignment, and peer networking.