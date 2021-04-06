Dora Militaru
Developer Relations Engineer
Dora is a developer relations engineer at Fastly. She cut her developer teeth on building a global news website and cultivated her compassion by leading data protection and site reliability engineering teams. Working at a tiny kitchen table in London, she dreams of helping others build a faster, more secure, more reliable — and better — web for everyone.
-
Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly!
Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru
Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable.DevOpsEdge network
-
It's now easier than ever to write Fastly VCL
Dora Militaru, Leon Brocard
After last year's release of our Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly VCL, we have an exciting upgrade, to make it even easier.DevOpsEngineering
-
Write less, do more at the edge: Introducing expressly
Dora Militaru
Build faster with Expressly on Fastly’s edge. Simplify routing, cookies, and errors in JavaScript apps with less code.Product+ 3 more
-
Building on top of OAuth at the edge
Dora Militaru, Andrew Betts
Authentication is one of the most obvious uses for edge computing. Understanding who your users are as early and as close as possible to their location yields powerful customizations and speedy responses. But there's more than one way to think about how to apply an authentication scheme at the edge.Compute
-
Simplifying authentication with OAuth at the edge
Dora Militaru, Andrew Betts
The basic concept of performing authentication and then using identity data to make authorization decisions is something that applies to a large majority of web and native apps. Doing this at the edge offers some very significant advantages to both developers and end users.Compute