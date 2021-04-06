Dora is a developer relations engineer at Fastly. She cut her developer teeth on building a global news website and cultivated her compassion by leading data protection and site reliability engineering teams. Working at a tiny kitchen table in London, she dreams of helping others build a faster, more secure, more reliable — and better — web for everyone.

Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly! Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable. August 07, 2024 DevOps Edge network

It's now easier than ever to write Fastly VCL Dora Militaru, Leon Brocard After last year's release of our Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly VCL, we have an exciting upgrade, to make it even easier. November 14, 2023 DevOps Engineering

Write less, do more at the edge: Introducing expressly Dora Militaru Build faster with Expressly on Fastly’s edge. Simplify routing, cookies, and errors in JavaScript apps with less code. June 28, 2022 Product + 3 more

Building on top of OAuth at the edge Dora Militaru, Andrew Betts Authentication is one of the most obvious uses for edge computing. Understanding who your users are as early and as close as possible to their location yields powerful customizations and speedy responses. But there's more than one way to think about how to apply an authentication scheme at the edge. May 25, 2021 Compute