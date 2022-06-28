Write less, do more at the edge: Introducing expressly

Don't you ever wish Compute@Edge worked like the framework you already know? We just launched expressly , a lightweight and minimalist routing layer for JavaScript apps running on Fastly's Compute@Edge, and inspired by the popular Node.js framework, Express .

Because Compute@Edge is low level, developers can iterate on top of it with libraries like this very quickly, in their preferred language. My colleague Kailan did something similar recently with a library for Edge Side Includes in Rust .

expressly lets you focus on your business logic, and makes it easier than ever to get started with Compute@Edge in JavaScript. It’s packed with lots of useful features:

Write less, do more

My colleagues will attest that little brings me more joy than deleting lots of code. As I was rewriting some code examples on Fastly’s Developer Hub using expressly, I found myself increasingly more joyful.

To give you a taste of what it’s like to write Compute@Edge apps with expressly, I’ve contrived an application scenario with the following requirements:

On requests to /base64/[something] : read a segment of the URL path; write it into a cookie; decode it and put it in the response body; return a 500 status if decoding fails, and include the error message in the response body; Forward all requests to /status/[anything] to an origin; Send either 405 (Method Not Allowed) or 404 (Not Found) responses in any other case, as appropriate.

Let’s take a look at how you might implement this without expressly:

…and another look at the same application logic, this time using expressly:

Isn’t that delightful? Expressly’s route matcher, built-in path parameter parser, and default error-handling middleware make light work of complex scenarios like the one I imagined. You simply must try it for yourself!

Getting started with expressly

If you don't have Node.js and a JavaScript Compute@Edge service set up yet, start by getting set up.

Install expressly

Install expressly from the npm registry :

npm i @fastly/expressly

Your first expressly app

Replace the contents of your Compute@Edge app's src/index.js with the following:

import { Router } from "@fastly/expressly" ; const router = new Router ( ) ; router . get ( "/" , async ( req , res ) => { return res . send ( "Hello world!" ) ; } ) ; router . listen ( ) ;

Try it out

Start your app locally:

fastly compute serve

This will start your service on http://localhost:7676 .

Ready?

@fastly/expressly@1.0.0-alpha.x is currently available for developer testing. Check out our growing collection of code examples using expressly on Fastly’s Developer Hub for more inspiration.