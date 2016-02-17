Emily Friedberg
Group Vice President, Global Sales Acceleration, Fastly
Emily has led Fastly's Global Channel and Partnership organization for more than five years, always putting our partners and customers first. Before joining Fastly, she worked in software startups and spent more than 14 years in the telecom industry. When not working, Emily enjoys spending time building in her wood shop, tending to the animals around her hobby farm, and being active in beautiful Colorado. You can connect with her on LinkedIn.
-
Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly
Emily Friedberg
Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer enabled Climatiq to achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, and accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users.WebAssemblyCompute
-
Compute@Edge partners growing | Fastly
Emily Friedberg
We’re excited to announce a growing ecosystem of partners who are tapping into our powerful edge cloud network and using Compute to extend their platform to be even closer to customers.Compute
-
Introducing Fastly’s Magento 1 Extension
Björn Kraus, Emily Friedberg
Magento merchants can now seamlessly enjoy the speed and flexibility of our Varnish-based CDN platform from within their Magento interface with zero code changes required.