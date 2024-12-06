How Fastly and Fauna are helping Climatiq enable data-driven climate decisions using distributed and serverless technologies

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly

Emily Friedberg

Group Vice President, Global Sales Acceleration, Fastly

WebAssemblyCompute

We recently announced our growing ecosystem of Compute@Edge partners who are tapping into our powerful edge cloud network and using Compute@Edge to bring their solutions even closer to customers. We’re thrilled to count Fauna, a globally distributed database, among those partners helping us push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge. This blog highlights how Climatiq, a Berlin-based startup providing embedded carbon intelligence, paired Compute@Edge with Fauna to meet their goals and deliver a better user experience. 

Climatiq’s mission to drive climate action through data and insight is as ambitious as it is straightforward. The need for widespread climate action is apparent. Yet, to make sure our actions are well-informed and build on reliable, measurable data, we need to significantly increase transparency — transparency into greenhouse gas emissions data, corporate impact reporting, and whether decarbonization is moving fast enough.

Climatiq strives to solve this challenge by combining scientifically vetted, open data with a versatile API that can be embedded in any software a company uses. Climatiq’s rationale is simple: Every organization has their own specific setup, a slate of applications and services they use, and activities they pursue to succeed. The data that lets them track and understand how they are performing from a climate perspective is generally tied to these earlier software choices, such as accounting, cloud services, project management, travel bookings, or office supplies. All of these systems provide the activity data needed to calculate an organization’s greenhouse gas emissions. Activity data represents actions we take on a daily basis, such as taking the train from Paris to Berlin, spending $1,000 on soft drinks, or staying a night at a hotel.

While Climatiq’s own product is helping other organizations make data-driven climate decisions, Climatiq has kept climate efficiency in mind while creating their own technical architecture. To achieve this, they chose Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer because of their distributed and serverless architectures.

Why distributed and serverless?

Climatiq created its architecture with three goals in mind, in priority order: low emissions, low global latency, and short time to market. To ensure they meet these goals, they rely on distributed by default and serverless technologies.

Distributed

Having distributed infrastructure ensures that requests to the Climatiq API are returned from the closest possible compute or database nodes, keeping global latency low, and reducing emissions caused by network traffic reaching distant servers. To do this Climatiq chose to use Fastly’s Compute@Edge platform because it supports Rust and WebAssembly, enabling them to write extremely efficient and scalable software. They quickly realized that to truly keep latency low, it wasn’t enough for only their compute nodes to be distributed, they also needed their databases to be as close as possible to their compute nodes to reduce network traffic. This is why Climatiq chose Fauna, a serverless database with globally distributed architecture that allowed them to securely store sensitive climate data while maintaining low latency and emissions.

Serverless

Climatiq chose serverless technologies to keep emissions low while improving their time to market. Serverless technologies ensure low emissions because Climatiq can scale their infrastructure to zero when there’s no traffic to their API, avoiding emissions created by underutilized or idle servers. Climatiq was also able to release their beta product to market quickly by focusing on building their core API instead of dealing with server administration. This was another reason Fastly’s Compute@Edge platform and Fauna’s serverless database were a perfect fit for Climatiq. Fauna’s database not only kept emissions low, but also accelerated Climatiq’s time to market because they could focus on building functionality for their application instead of dealing with the administrative overhead of spinning up, scaling, and patching infrastructure that is generally associated with databases. 

“Adopting Fauna and Compute@Edge early on has been instrumental in our ability to test and release features quickly. It allows us to maintain our data logic in a single place, and provides enough flexibility to adapt to different requirements across our application.” Isis T. Baulig, CTO, Climatiq

Climatiq, Fauna, and Compute@Edge

Climatiq is on a mission to provide transparency around climate data. Pairing Fauna’s globally distributed database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge platform has enabled Climatiq to not only achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, but to also accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users. As Climatiq marches toward launching their product in general availability, leveraging serverless architecture for both their database and compute layers gives them confidence that it will scale with their growth.

“We are inspired by companies like Climatiq who are building innovative applications to address important global challenges. Fauna removes the operational overhead that developers associate with databases and helps them build applications quickly. Our partnership with Fastly and integration with C@E makes it easier for developers to build powerful, highly personalized, low latency applications at the edge.” Nishant Agarwal, Head of Business Development, Fauna

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert