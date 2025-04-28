Back to blog

Eoghan Kelly

Senior Sustainability Specialist

Eoghan Kelly leads Fastly’s focus on environmental sustainability, working across the business and with customers and suppliers on a wide range of climate-related topics. Before joining Fastly, he held sustainability and transformation leadership roles in the aviation technology and retail sectors and is an alumnus of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. He is passionate about helping Fastly progress on its journey to being a more sustainable business and playing its part to make the internet more sustainable.

