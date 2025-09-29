From Climate Week NYC to Fastly’s 100% Renewable Commitment

Each year, Climate Week NYC brings together leaders from business, technology, government, and civil society to share solutions and set a higher bar for progress. The 2025 edition, held from September 21 - 28, gathered thousands of participants across more than 1000 events under the theme Power On.

This year’s edition made it clear that although corporate climate action is going quiet, it’s not slowing down. Companies are still investing heavily in decarbonization, climate adaptation, and supply chain resilience – not for show, but because business continuity depends on it.

Companies are also innovating with AI-enabled climate solutions to accelerate the transition. The flip side to that innovation is the explosive growth of AI and the data centre energy demand that comes with it. To address this, companies and governments were called to expedite permitting, adopt bold renewable procurement strategies, and transition to 24/7 carbon-free electricity while keeping both affordability and community benefits in mind.

This message resonates strongly with us at Fastly: building a more sustainable internet includes accelerating clean energy deployment. Today, we’re announcing the next step in our sustainability journey: a commitment to cover 100% of the non-renewable electricity consumed across our global network and offices with high-quality Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs).

Fastly’s 100% Renewable Commitment

At Fastly, we've always believed that a better internet is also a more sustainable one . Our network is already efficient , but we know that efficiency alone isn't enough to meet the urgent demands of climate change.

That's why we're proud to announce a significant stride forward in our sustainability journey: starting this year (2025), Fastly is committing to cover 100% of the non-renewable electricity consumed by our equipment across our global network of Points of Presence (PoPs), and in our corporate offices, with high-quality Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) such as Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). For the small amount of remaining direct emissions, we'll be offsetting them to ensure our Scope 1 and 2 carbon footprint is fully addressed.

This commitment is the right thing to do from an environmental perspective. It’s also a crucial step for our valued customers. By securing 100% renewable coverage for our direct electricity consumption, we’re helping our customers achieve their own ambitious climate goals.

To further empower our customers to meet growing regulatory requirements for supply chain emissions disclosure, we've also launched a new sustainability dashboard , which provides trusted, granular data on the electricity use, renewable coverage, and electricity-related carbon emissions generated from their usage of the Fastly edge platform. This makes it easier than ever for our customers to not only track and disclose their environmental impact but to truly understand and optimize it.

Why Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) Now?

EACs offer a globally recognized, market-based approach that allows us to achieve 100% renewable coverage quickly and reliably. These certificates are independently verified and traceable, ensuring that our electricity use is fully covered by renewable sources.

This is Just the Beginning

While our commitment to address our Scope 1 and 2 emissions is an important milestone, we want to emphasize that this is a starting point, not the end goal. This year, for the first time, Fastly has undertaken a comprehensive GHG inventory, and we will be disclosing our Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions later this year. Unsurprisingly, the majority of our emissions fall under Scope 3, which encompasses our wider value chain. Moving forward, we are dedicated to engaging with our suppliers and partners to reduce these Scope 3 impacts.

We’ve been pushing the boundaries to make the internet faster, safer, and more efficient since day one. Our 100% renewable commitment is a testament to our ongoing dedication to building a more sustainable future for the internet and for everyone who relies on it. We're excited about this step and look forward to sharing more about our continued progress on this critical journey.