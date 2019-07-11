Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Erica Perkins

VP, People

Erica Perkins is the Vice President of People at Fastly, where she helps scale company culture and trust across Fastly’s locations around the globe.

  • Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.

    Joshua Bixby, Maurice Wilkins, + 2 more

    We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails.

    Culture

  • Fastly's COVID-19 employee care | Fastly

    Erica Perkins

    A healthy internet starts with healthy people. To take care of Fastlyans, we’re proactively surveying our people, boosting internal communications, focusing on mental health and wellness, and improving manager resources.

    Culture

  • We stand with the LGBTQ+ community

    Erica Perkins

    Fastly has joined more than 200 companies to sign a “friend of the court” brief that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ people. 

    Culture
Fastly
© Fastly 2025