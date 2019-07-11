Erica Perkins
VP, People
Erica Perkins is the Vice President of People at Fastly, where she helps scale company culture and trust across Fastly’s locations around the globe.
Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.
Joshua Bixby, Maurice Wilkins, + 2 more
We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails.Culture
Fastly's COVID-19 employee care | Fastly
Erica Perkins
A healthy internet starts with healthy people. To take care of Fastlyans, we’re proactively surveying our people, boosting internal communications, focusing on mental health and wellness, and improving manager resources.Culture
We stand with the LGBTQ+ community
Erica Perkins
Fastly has joined more than 200 companies to sign a “friend of the court” brief that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ people.Culture