Guillermo Guardián
Senior Sales Engineer LATAM
Guillermo Guardián is a Senior Sales Engineer at Fastly, developing new business in LATAM by identifying opportunities, analyzing requirements, and proposing solutions that help customers tackle performance and security challenges in their web applications and services. With more than 10 years of customer-facing experience, Guillermo has built a reputation for bridging the gap between complex technology and real-world needs. Outside of work, he's an avid cyclist who competes in both road and mountain racing.
-
Essential Checklist: Get Ready for Peak Traffic Season with Fastly
Guillermo Guardián
Stop holiday traffic outages! Learn best practices to optimize your website for peak performance, security, and sales this Black Friday season.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
4 Recommendations to Maximize Savings and Performance with Fastly’s CDN
Guillermo Guardián
Boost website speed and save on egress costs with Fastly's CDN. Learn to maximize cache efficiency, reduce origin traffic, and unlock 189% ROI.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more