4 Recommendations to Maximize Savings and Performance with Fastly’s CDN

Every click counts. In a digital world where speed and efficiency determine success, optimizing your web infrastructure isn’t just a best practice. It’s a competitive advantage. Imagine reducing costs while improving your users’ experience. With Fastly’s CDN, this is completely possible.
1️⃣ Measure Your Performance with Key Metrics
Before optimizing, you need to understand where you currently stand. Two critical metrics:
Origin Offload: the percentage of traffic served by the CDN instead of the origin.
Cache Hit Ratio: the percentage of requests resolved directly from cache.
“A boost of just 5% in Origin Offload can account for up to half of your total egress-cost savings.” - Guillermo Guardián*
Quick tip: an Origin Offload of 90% means that 9 out of every 10 requests are handled by the CDN, significantly reducing load on your infrastructure and lowering egress costs.
2️⃣ Serve Dynamic Content from Cache
Traditional CDNs used to only handle static content. Today, with dynamic purging, Fastly makes it possible to serve even content that changes constantly:
User profiles
Financial transactions
Real-time comments and feeds
This reduces origin load and improves delivery speed without compromising freshness.
3️⃣ Prioritize the Highest-Impact Requests
Not all requests deliver the same benefits. Focus on those that:
Are requested frequently
Have large response sizes
Are critical to the user experience
For example, an e-commerce API with large responses requested several times per second can save thousands of dollars annually when managed correctly.
4️⃣ Leverage Fastly’s Observability and Control
Fastly gives you real-time visibility, enabling fast, strategic adjustments.
Key features:
Purge scheduling based on headers or IDs
Global configuration deployments in seconds
Detailed metrics for optimizing dynamic and static content
This ensures your infrastructure is always optimized and secure, all while reducing costs.
Maximizing your CDN isn’t a luxury; it’s a business strategy. Gabriela Luna and Guillermo Guardián demonstrate how a thoughtful, structured approach can generate real savings and elevate user experience, as said in this Spanish webinar about how to Maximize Savings and Performance with Fastly’s CDN.
