Hannah Levy

Senior Content Marketing Manager, Fastly

Hannah Levy leads content marketing at Fastly, where she loves to tell stories about web performance, drink endless cups of coffee, and play with the office dogs.

  • Recap of Altitude 2015, Fastly’s first customer summit

    Last week, we hosted our first customer summit, Altitude 2015, at the SFJAZZ Center. Our goal was to bring together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and the future of Fastly.

    Customers

  • Why Marketers Should Prioritize Performance

    Anna MacLachlan, Hannah Levy

    You may not know that the software your developers use can affect the success of your marketing activities. It’s within both teams’ interests to collaborate to ensure good performance.

    Performance
    Compute

  • Hooman Beheshti talks caching | Fastly

    Hooman Beheshti, VP of Technology at Fastly, recently gave a talk at Velocity NYC 2014 about the challenges CDNs face with dynamic content and how businesses can use programmatic means to fully integrate their applications with their CDN.

    Performance
