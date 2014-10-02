Hannah Levy leads content marketing at Fastly, where she loves to tell stories about web performance, drink endless cups of coffee, and play with the office dogs.

Recap of Altitude 2015, Fastly’s first customer summit Hannah Levy Last week, we hosted our first customer summit, Altitude 2015, at the SFJAZZ Center. Our goal was to bring together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and the future of Fastly. July 06, 2015 Customers

Why Marketers Should Prioritize Performance Anna MacLachlan, Hannah Levy You may not know that the software your developers use can affect the success of your marketing activities. It’s within both teams’ interests to collaborate to ensure good performance. June 15, 2015 Performance Compute