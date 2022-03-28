James Nguyen is a Product Manager for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, focused on ensuring that customers of all sizes, industries, and technology stacks can quickly and easily deploy Fastly's award-winning security products. He is a seasoned PM with a career spanning consumer and enterprise security, and a depth of knowledge in mobile security, online privacy, identity management, and API security. In his spare time, he is a proud supporter of the Be The Match nonprofit organization, helping cancer patients find life-saving marrow matches.