Jesse von Doom
Head of Product, Developer Experience, Fastly
Jesse von Doom is Head of Product for the DX team and joined Fastly as part of Glitch. Prior to Glitch he was Digital Director of the Mozilla Foundation, a fellow with the Shuttleworth Foundation, and Executive Director of CASH Music. He likes rainbows a lot.
-
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.Compute+ 4 more
-
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
Fastly Wins 2023 DEVIES Award for Glitch!
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s Glitch has won a 2023 DEVIES Award in the Developer Environments & Coding Tools category.Company newsDevOps
-
How Joining Fastly Improved Glitch’s Privacy Game
Jesse von Doom
Easy friendship may be rare—especially when it comes to #privacy—but with Fastly + Glitch, we were there from day one. We have the same goal: a consistent, powerful and insightful #data policy that begins and ends with the user.Privacy