Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Jesse von Doom

Head of Product, Developer Experience, Fastly

Jesse von Doom is Head of Product for the DX team and joined Fastly as part of Glitch. Prior to Glitch he was Digital Director of the Mozilla Foundation, a fellow with the Shuttleworth Foundation, and Executive Director of CASH Music. He likes rainbows a lot.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025