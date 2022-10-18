Jonathan Speek
Principal Product Manager, Fastly
Jonathan is a Staff Product Manager at Fastly focused on enhancing the product experience. Prior to Fastly, Jonathan was a Senior Software Engineer at Netlify working on the core product UI and growth. Prior to working in tech, Jonathan was a classical musician, having performed in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to NFL stadiums, and even a raft in Lake Michigan.
-
Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast
Jonathan Speek
Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place.DevOpsProduct
-
Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data
Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh
The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards.Customers+ 3 more
-
Meet the new Fastly Control Panel
Brian Clay, Jonathan Speek
We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience.Company news+ 3 more
-
Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly
Jonathan Speek
Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.DevOpsCompute
-
Gatsby on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly
Jonathan Speek
Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get a Gatsby site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.PerformanceCompute