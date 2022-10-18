Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Jonathan Speek

Principal Product Manager, Fastly

Jonathan is a Staff Product Manager at Fastly focused on enhancing the product experience. Prior to Fastly, Jonathan was a Senior Software Engineer at Netlify working on the core product UI and growth. Prior to working in tech, Jonathan was a classical musician, having performed in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to NFL stadiums, and even a raft in Lake Michigan.

  • Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast

    Jonathan Speek

    Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place.

    DevOps
    Product

  • Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data

    Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh

    The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards.

    Customers
    + 3 more

  • Meet the new Fastly Control Panel

    Brian Clay, Jonathan Speek

    We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience.

    Company news
    + 3 more

  • Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly

    Jonathan Speek

    Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.

    DevOps
    Compute

  • Gatsby on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly

    Jonathan Speek

    Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get a Gatsby site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.

    Performance
    Compute
Fastly
© Fastly 2025