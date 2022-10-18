Jonathan is a Staff Product Manager at Fastly focused on enhancing the product experience. Prior to Fastly, Jonathan was a Senior Software Engineer at Netlify working on the core product UI and growth. Prior to working in tech, Jonathan was a classical musician, having performed in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to NFL stadiums, and even a raft in Lake Michigan.

Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place. December 03, 2024 DevOps Product

Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards. December 04, 2023 Customers + 3 more

Meet the new Fastly Control Panel Brian Clay, Jonathan Speek We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience. November 15, 2023 Company news + 3 more

Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly Jonathan Speek Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes. October 24, 2022 DevOps Compute