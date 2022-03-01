Kim Ogletree
Chief Customer Officer, Fastly
Kim Ogletree is Fasty’s Chief Customer Officer and is responsible for all post sales, customer support efforts including Account Management, Program Management and Operations, Professional Services, and Customer Service. At Fastly, Kim spearheaded an NPS program that drove scores to record highs while also driving a customer success strategy to protect and grow revenues. Prior to Fastly, she was the Vice President of Ring Customer Support, acquired by Amazon in 2017 where she was responsible for the design and execution of a multi-layer omni-channel, 24/7 support model. While at Ring, Kim drove strategy resulting in first call resolution rate improvement to 80% while realizing 350% growth year over year. From 2011-2016, Kim led the Customer Experience Management System (CEMS) efforts at DirecTV, acquired by AT&T where she partnered closely with owned and operated sites and vendor leadership to improve operational efficiencies. She worked closely with site leadership to focus on a values-based customer experience to transform the work culture to one of empowerment and engagement. Kim has also held operations leadership positions at CLEAR and Sprint Nextel as part of her 20+ year career in the field.
