Six years in a row: Fastly once again named Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP

Fastly has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection. We are proud to be acknowledged again and we are proud of our recognition this year: 1. Six years in a row: Fastly is the only WAAP vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice in this report for six consecutive years 2. Recognized for Large Enterprise: We are the only vendor receiving a Customers’ Choice Distinction for Large Enterprise (organizations with yearly revenue of $1B-$10B) We are especially proud that we received an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars – the highest overall rating (tied with another vendor) – with 96% Willingness to Recommend the product based on 135 overall responses as of February 2024. See why we’ve been recognized, download your copy today .

Here’s what our customers are saying

This recognition is based on reviews from 135 overall reviews from customers who purchased, implemented, and used our Next-Gen WAF. Here’s just a bit of that feedback:

“From pre-sales through implementation support and ongoing care/maintenance, I have been highly pleased with every interaction I have with Fastly.” – Senior Director of Software Engineering, services industry

“We've been a Fastly (SigSci) customer for several years and are happy with the low overhead involved with the product. We generally look for products that take little of our SoC's precious time (management, false positives) and Fastly WAF has accomplished that objective” – CyberSecurity Operations Officer, finance (non-banking) industry

“Fastly's NGWAF provided the functionality for us to mature our WAF approach from strictly IP to signals (policy) that was more flexible and adaptable to the ever-changing threat landscape. The UI provides a nice at-a-glance dashboard [with] a number of tiles that show relevant data that is actionable if something is identified as a threat.” – Senior Director - Enterprise Architect, travel and hospitality industry

“Effective and light-weight WAF that's a pleasure to manage. The flexible deployment options make it suitable for both on-prem and cloud-hosted applications. Great support from Fastly to tackle any issues faced.” – Head of Technology, software industry

“It truly has been the best WAF that I have deployed in my career.” – Security Architect, software industry

Fastly also received 4.9 out of 5 stars in every category which are Product Capabilities (based on 128 responses), Sales Experience (based on 110 responses), Deployment Experience (based on 128 responses), and Support Experience (based on 130 responses) as of February 2024.

Cheers to six years of recognition

We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by our customers for the past six years. As we celebrate this recognition, we would like to acknowledge and thank our loyal customers and community for their continued feedback and trust.

We are confident that with our innovative solutions and customer-centric approach, we will continue to set new standards in the industry. Let's continue to work together to make the internet better, faster, and safer for the next six years and beyond!

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, By Peer Contributors, 25 April 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection in 2022, as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls in 2021 and as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls in 2019-20. In 2019 and 2020 we have been recognized as Signal Sciences, Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.

