Lee Chen
VP, Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships, Fastly
Lee Chen is the Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships at Fastly and sits as the executive sponsor for our media products. At Fastly, he has led a wide range of functions across product, marketing, and partnerships. He has spent the past 20 years in the media and entertainment space, pioneering live broadcasts over the internet. Prior to joining Fastly, he founded and led several startups in technology and eSports.
-
Fastly named "Customers' Choice" in 2022 Gartner report | Fastly
Lee Chen
We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly has been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Global CDN.Company news
-
30 Years of Web: Building for Tomorrow
Lee Chen
The web’s infrastructure — and the applications we build on it — must constantly evolve to meet the ever-transforming expectations of modern and future end users. We’ve gathered five lessons today’s builders can use to drive the next three decades of the web.Industry insights+ 2 more
-
Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?
Lee Chen
Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right strategy for your quality of experience goals.Streaming+ 3 more
-
Observability in Live Broadcasts and Quality of Experience
Lee Chen
Over the past decade, we’ve come to rely on client-based technologies like Conviva and other vendors to identify areas of QoE where we might improve. While client-based analytics provide valuable insights into viewership and critical last-mile performance data, they don’t provide a complete picture.
-
Q&A with Miles Ward, Google Cloud Solutions Head | Fastly
Lee Chen
We had the opportunity to sit down with Miles Ward and chat about trends in the cloud industry, working with Fastly, and how Google Cloud Platform really sets itself apart.Engineering
-
Defining innovation capacity, part 2: Flexibility capacity
Lee Chen
I believe that inflexible technology can promote an aversion to innovation. When building a stack, cost and performance are traditionally prioritized. That makes sense for immediate needs, but companies are finding that the flexibility of that stack matters in the long run.
-
Innovation Capacity Defined: Tech Stack Values | Fastly
Lee Chen
Today's ideas can become tomorrow's indispensable service. This doesn't happen by magic. It takes a toolbox designed for innovative work.
-
Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with GCP | Fastly
Lee Chen
In November 2014, we announced Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator, a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform that combines the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed and flexibility of our real-time content delivery network. We're seeing more of our customers leverage cost-effective cloud services to build scalable infrastructure, and so today we're excited to announce that we're expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud Platform.Product+ 3 more
-
Introducing Fastly Streaming Media
Lee Chen
After months of hard work, we're proud to announce the Fastly Streaming Media Service. Fastly is optimized for small object delivery, so http live streaming is in our DNA - but don't be fooled. Our blood, sweat and tears went into this project.