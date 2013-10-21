Lee Chen is the Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships at Fastly and sits as the executive sponsor for our media products. At Fastly, he has led a wide range of functions across product, marketing, and partnerships. He has spent the past 20 years in the media and entertainment space, pioneering live broadcasts over the internet. Prior to joining Fastly, he founded and led several startups in technology and eSports.

Fastly named "Customers' Choice" in 2022 Gartner report | Fastly Lee Chen We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly has been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Global CDN. May 09, 2022 Company news

30 Years of Web: Building for Tomorrow Lee Chen The web’s infrastructure — and the applications we build on it — must constantly evolve to meet the ever-transforming expectations of modern and future end users. We’ve gathered five lessons today’s builders can use to drive the next three decades of the web. December 09, 2021 Industry insights + 2 more

Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals? Lee Chen Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right strategy for your quality of experience goals. January 07, 2020 Streaming + 3 more

Observability in Live Broadcasts and Quality of Experience Lee Chen Over the past decade, we’ve come to rely on client-based technologies like Conviva and other vendors to identify areas of QoE where we might improve. While client-based analytics provide valuable insights into viewership and critical last-mile performance data, they don’t provide a complete picture. September 12, 2019

Q&A with Miles Ward, Google Cloud Solutions Head | Fastly Lee Chen We had the opportunity to sit down with Miles Ward and chat about trends in the cloud industry, working with Fastly, and how Google Cloud Platform really sets itself apart. June 11, 2015 Engineering

Defining innovation capacity, part 2: Flexibility capacity Lee Chen I believe that inflexible technology can promote an aversion to innovation. When building a stack, cost and performance are traditionally prioritized. That makes sense for immediate needs, but companies are finding that the flexibility of that stack matters in the long run. June 04, 2015

Innovation Capacity Defined: Tech Stack Values | Fastly Lee Chen Today's ideas can become tomorrow's indispensable service. This doesn't happen by magic. It takes a toolbox designed for innovative work. May 27, 2015

Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with GCP | Fastly Lee Chen In November 2014, we announced Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator, a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform that combines the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed and flexibility of our real-time content delivery network. We're seeing more of our customers leverage cost-effective cloud services to build scalable infrastructure, and so today we're excited to announce that we're expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud Platform. May 19, 2015 Product + 3 more