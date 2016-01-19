Leon Brocard
Principal Solutions Architect, Fastly
Leon Brocard is an orange-loving Principal Solutions Architect at Fastly with many varied contributions to the Perl community. He loves using open source to get things done. https://fosstodon.org/@orangeacme
The lengthiest HTTP headers
Leon Brocard
Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Profiling Fastly Compute Applications
Leon Brocard
Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users.Compute+ 2 more
5 tips for creating speedier, more sustainable websites with Fastly
Leon Brocard
How can Fastly help improve website performance and digital sustainability? Check out these five key recommendations.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
It's now easier than ever to write Fastly VCL
Dora Militaru, Leon Brocard
After last year's release of our Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly VCL, we have an exciting upgrade, to make it even easier.DevOpsEngineering
How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application
Leon Brocard
Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy.ComputeEdge network
ETags: What they are, and how to use them
Leon Brocard
How to optimize your ETags to speed up your site and reduce calls to your origin without requiring significant code refactoring or content overhaul.DevOps+ 2 more
Syntax highlight Fastly VCL files in Visual Studio Code
Leon Brocard
With Fastly’s new Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), you can now syntax highlight Fastly VCL code.DevOpsEngineering
How to test site speed optimizations with Compute
Leon Brocard
In this post, we show how to test site speed modifications before implementing them using Compute and WebPageTest, a web performance tool that uses real browsers, to compare web performance between the original and transformed page versions.EngineeringCompute
Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform
Leon Brocard
In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases using Terraform with Fastly: first we’ll create and manage an originless service and then we’ll create and manage a Google Compute Engine instance with a Fastly service in front of it.DevOpsEngineering
Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization
Leon Brocard
Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how fastly2git works, and how it can help you continue building great services on Fastly.EngineeringCompute