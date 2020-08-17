Liam Mayron
Principal Product Manager
Liam Mayron is a Principal Product Manager at Fastly where he focuses on security. He's held a variety of roles at LogRhythm (now Exabeam), Akamai, and Harris Corp. (now L3Harris Technologies). Additionally, he was an Assistant Professor at the Florida Institute of Technology where he created the Master of Science in Information Assurance and Cybersecurity degree program. He has a Ph.D. in computer engineering and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP).
DDoS in May
Liam Mayron, David King
DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.
DDoS in April
Liam Mayron, David King
DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.
Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.
Battling bots: How high-demand product launches are impacted
Liam Mayron
Scalper bots dominate high-demand product launches, leading to instant sellouts and frustrated customers. Learn how retailers can fight back and restore fairness.
Building a better application DDoS solution
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.
Creating industry-leading managed security commitments
Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold
Get proactive commitments to your security with Fastly's industry-first Time to Notify SLA for its Managed Security Service customers.
Thriving amidst chaos: Managed security tips for Black Friday weekend
Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more
Struggling with the chaos of the Black Friday weekend? A Managed Security Provider can alleviate a lot of the stress that comes with the busy shopping season.
Protecting your web apps has never been easier: Introducing the Fastly Managed Security Service
Liam Mayron
When you're under attack, every second counts. The Fastly Managed Security Service keeps your web applications and APIs protected while allowing your in-house teams to focus on core competencies, strategic initiatives, and high-impact projects.
Introducing Cloud WAF Terraform Support
Liam Mayron
Terraform, from HashiCorp, enables DevOps teams to deploy cloud infrastructure as code. Fastly supports Terraform across our product lines and today we're excited to share enhancements to our Next-Gen WAF Terraform provider for our Cloud WAF deployment model which will further streamline operations for our secure DevOps users.
Top 8 Ways We Support Our Next-Gen WAF Customers
Liam Mayron, Daniel Hampton
From user experience and thorough documentation to a dedicated research team, Fastly is committed to providing high-quality support to our customers.
Web Application Firewall (WAF) Best Practices
Liam Mayron
Following WAF best practices is imperative to keep your business and customers secure. Learn about new regulations and security tips.
Hard-earned insights from a pair of secure DevOps pros
Liam Mayron
Fastly CISO Mike Johnson and Brave Software Senior DevOps Engineer Ben Kero share their practical advice for cementing more holistic security practices within your CI/CD pipeline.