Liz Hurder
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Security, Fastly
Liz is a senior product marketing manager at Fastly, managing security products. Prior to Fastly, she was the senior PMM at Signal Sciences and came to Fastly through the acquisition. Previously Liz led product and partner marketing efforts at SaaS and security startups. In her spare time Liz enjoys travel, video games, and weightlifting.
-
Introducing effortless bot management for a better, safer web
Liz Hurder, Akil Muralidaharan
See how Fastly's Bot Management targets malicious bots to protect your apps and website for a better user experience. Learn more about our bot management capabilities.Security+ 2 more
-
Malware Verification at the Edge, Reduce Ransomware “Encryption Events”
Liz Hurder, Orlando Barrera II
Edge computing is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, including mitigating security threats. Learn how to get ahead of attackers with Fastly.Security
-
The Signals Series, Part 2: Diving into System Signals
Liz Hurder
Today we want to dive into the capabilities of system signals and how our wide range of signals provides customers with the most comprehensive out-of-the-box application protection.SecurityDevOps
-
The Signals Series, Part 1: Exploring Custom Signals
Liz Hurder
Traditional web application firewalls (WAFs) were created to stop malicious traffic from reaching your origin servers, which served its purpose well during an internet age of HTML and PNGs.ProductSecurity
-
4 Ways Legacy WAF Fails to Protect Your Apps
Liz Hurder
The legacy WAF isn’t ubiquitous because it’s the perfect technology. Its success comes down to being mandated, despite four ways it often fails.Security