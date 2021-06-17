Liz is a senior product marketing manager at Fastly, managing security products. Prior to Fastly, she was the senior PMM at Signal Sciences and came to Fastly through the acquisition. Previously Liz led product and partner marketing efforts at SaaS and security startups. In her spare time Liz enjoys travel, video games, and weightlifting.

Introducing effortless bot management for a better, safer web Liz Hurder, Akil Muralidaharan See how Fastly's Bot Management targets malicious bots to protect your apps and website for a better user experience. Learn more about our bot management capabilities. April 02, 2024 Security + 2 more

Malware Verification at the Edge, Reduce Ransomware “Encryption Events” Liz Hurder, Orlando Barrera II Edge computing is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, including mitigating security threats. Learn how to get ahead of attackers with Fastly. June 07, 2023 Security

The Signals Series, Part 2: Diving into System Signals Liz Hurder Today we want to dive into the capabilities of system signals and how our wide range of signals provides customers with the most comprehensive out-of-the-box application protection. October 05, 2022 Security DevOps

The Signals Series, Part 1: Exploring Custom Signals Liz Hurder Traditional web application firewalls (WAFs) were created to stop malicious traffic from reaching your origin servers, which served its purpose well during an internet age of HTML and PNGs. June 30, 2022 Product Security