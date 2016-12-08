Back to blog

Lorenzo Saino

Director of Engineering, Fastly

Lorenzo Saino is a director of engineering at Fastly, where he leads the teams responsible for building the systems that control and optimize Fastly’s network infrastructure. During his tenure at Fastly, he built systems solving problems related to load balancing, distributed health checking, routing resilience, traffic engineering and network telemetry. Before joining Fastly he received a PhD from University College London. His thesis investigated design issues in networked caching systems.

  Turning a Fast Network into a Smart Network with Autopilot

    Learn about Fastly's new advanced automation that handles more traffic, more efficiently, and see the data from the record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl.

  Fast Path Failover Tech Boosts Delivery | Fastly

    Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.

  Scaling Fastly Network: Balancing Requests | Fastly

    Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain complete control over how we forward packets at a fraction of the cost imposed by conventional networking wisdom.

