Lorenzo Saino
Director of Engineering, Fastly
Lorenzo Saino is a director of engineering at Fastly, where he leads the teams responsible for building the systems that control and optimize Fastly’s network infrastructure. During his tenure at Fastly, he built systems solving problems related to load balancing, distributed health checking, routing resilience, traffic engineering and network telemetry. Before joining Fastly he received a PhD from University College London. His thesis investigated design issues in networked caching systems.
Turning a Fast Network into a Smart Network with Autopilot
Lorenzo Saino, Jeremiah Millay, + 2 more
Learn about Fastly’s new advanced automation that handles more traffic, more efficiently, and see the data from the record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl.Platform
Fast Path Failover Tech Boosts Delivery | Fastly
Lorenzo Saino, Raul Landa
Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.Performance+ 3 more
Scaling Fastly Network: Balancing Requests | Fastly
João Taveira Araújo, Lorenzo Saino, + 1 more
Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain complete control over how we forward packets at a fraction of the cost imposed by conventional networking wisdom.Engineering+ 3 more