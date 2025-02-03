Lorraine Bellon
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Security
Lorraine Bellon (she/her) is a Senior Product Marketing Manager, Security at Fastly. She has a wide variety of academic and professional expertise in application security, network security, cloud security, privacy and data governance, and emerging technologies. She is based in San Francisco, CA, USA.
Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules
Lorraine Bellon, Tracy Hinds
Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property.SecurityProduct
Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™
Lorraine Bellon
We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.SecurityCompany news
Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline
Lorraine Bellon
Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements.Industry insights+ 2 more
PCI DSS 4.0 Demystified
Lorraine Bellon
Learn about the latest updates in PCI DSS 4.0 standards, including new requirements for security, compliance, and risk management.Industry insights+ 2 more