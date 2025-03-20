Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™

We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.

The report recognizes the Next-Gen WAF with 5 out of 5 scores across the Vision & Roadmap, Rule & Policy Application, Policy Automation, and Customizable Reports & Dashboards criteria.

Why analysts and developers love Fastly

Forrester, an independent research firm, stated in the complimentary report, "Fastly's vision is the most developer- and business-focused in this evaluation, emphasizing application security that meets developers where they are and drives business success." We're proud that Fastly's foundational mission to provide a comprehensive platform built for developers, that drives business outcomes for our customers, sets us apart.

Further differentiators for the Next-Gen WAF are in rule application with its WAF Simulator , a built-in tool that allows customers to try out potential WAF rules before deployment. Policy automation is another strength, with updates based on customer-specific threats, customer-selected threat feeds, and Fastly’s crowdsourced threat engine, Network Learning Exchange.

This isn’t the first time that our Next-Gen WAF has been recognized. For six years in a row, Fastly has been named a Customers’ Choice for Cloud Web App and API Protection (WAAP) by Gartner . We are the only WAAP vendor that has been recognized for six consecutive years. But don’t just take our word for it, hear what our happy customers have to say, “The last WAF you will ever buy. It truly has been the best WAF that I have deployed in my career.” Security Architect, Software Industry .

Give the Fastly WAF a try

Our Next-Gen WAF provides advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live, from a single unified solution. It takes a fundamentally different approach to application security, enabling increased protection without tuning, deployment anywhere you need, and industry-leading time-to-value.

We are confident that our focus on customer- and developer-centric solutions will continue to differentiate our WAF and platform as leaders within the space. Access the complimentary report and find out why Forrester considers the Next-Gen WAF a Strong Performer. If you’re ready to give Fastly’s WAF a try, get in touch with our security experts .