Mark (he/him) is a compassionate listener, polyglot programmer, and author of multiple technical books. His past experiences include working as a Staff Software Engineer at BuzzFeed, as well as being a Principal Engineer for BBC News (and many more things over the last twenty+ years). More importantly he is a husband, a father, and a lover of music.

Compute: Go support has arrived! Mark McDonnell Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you can use Go too! August 04, 2022 WebAssembly

Bootstrap a Compute project with Fastly Fiddle Mark McDonnell The Fastly CLI now supports bootstrapping Compute projects using fiddles made in Fastly Fiddle as a template. This enables users to get a local developer environment up and running very quickly using one of many ready-made solutions from Fastly’s public code example library, which can then be adapted and customized for your own needs. January 10, 2022 DevOps + 2 more