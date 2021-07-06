Mark McDonnell
Staff Software Engineer, Developer Relations, Fastly
Mark (he/him) is a compassionate listener, polyglot programmer, and author of multiple technical books. His past experiences include working as a Staff Software Engineer at BuzzFeed, as well as being a Principal Engineer for BBC News (and many more things over the last twenty+ years). More importantly he is a husband, a father, and a lover of music.
-
Compute: Go support has arrived!
Mark McDonnell
Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you can use Go too!WebAssembly
-
Bootstrap a Compute project with Fastly Fiddle
Mark McDonnell
The Fastly CLI now supports bootstrapping Compute projects using fiddles made in Fastly Fiddle as a template. This enables users to get a local developer environment up and running very quickly using one of many ready-made solutions from Fastly’s public code example library, which can then be adapted and customized for your own needs.DevOps+ 2 more
-
How to configure your Fastly services with Terraform
Mark McDonnell
As you start to build more at the edge, it becomes ever more important to deploy edge logic in the same way you deploy changes to your own applications and infrastructure. Today, we’ll take a step back and look holistically at how to configure, manage, and deploy Fastly services using Terraform.Engineering+ 2 more