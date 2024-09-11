In AI We Trust? Increasing AI Adoption in AppSec Despite Limited Oversight Natalie Griffeth AI adoption in AppSec is soaring, yet oversight lags. Explore the paradox of trust vs. risk, false positives, and the future of AI in application security. October 08, 2025 Security Industry insights

Best DDoS Mitigation Providers - 2025/2026 Natalie Griffeth Discover the best DDoS mitigation providers of 2025–2026 with in-depth comparisons on capacity, automation, visibility, and integration. September 01, 2025

Fastly AppSec Survey: AI & Security in 2025 David King, Natalie Griffeth Explore Fastly's 2025 AppSec survey on AI's impact, budget shifts, and security trends amidst economic changes. Get key insights now! July 03, 2025 Security Industry insights

The History of DDoS Natalie Griffeth, David King Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention. November 25, 2024 Security DevOps

2024 US Elections Threat Landscape David King, Natalie Griffeth With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft. November 04, 2024 Security

Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance Natalie Griffeth Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy. October 30, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform Natalie Griffeth Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization. October 03, 2024 Platform Edge network

Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies Natalie Griffeth Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights. September 24, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance