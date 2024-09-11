Back to blog

Natalie Griffeth

Senior Content Marketing Manager

Natalie works on the content marketing team, driving strategies and collateral to elevate Fastly's brand. Natalie has worked in content and strategy, targeting technical audiences in security and software, at organizations including Synopsys and Keysight Technologies.

  • In AI We Trust? Increasing AI Adoption in AppSec Despite Limited Oversight

    Natalie Griffeth

    AI adoption in AppSec is soaring, yet oversight lags. Explore the paradox of trust vs. risk, false positives, and the future of AI in application security.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • Best DDoS Mitigation Providers - 2025/2026

    Natalie Griffeth

    Discover the best DDoS mitigation providers of 2025–2026 with in-depth comparisons on capacity, automation, visibility, and integration.

  • Fastly AppSec Survey: AI & Security in 2025

    David King, Natalie Griffeth

    Explore Fastly's 2025 AppSec survey on AI's impact, budget shifts, and security trends amidst economic changes. Get key insights now!

    Security
    Industry insights
  • The History of DDoS

    Natalie Griffeth, David King

    Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention.

    Security
    DevOps

  • 2024 US Elections Threat Landscape

    David King, Natalie Griffeth

    With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft.

    Security

  • Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance

    Natalie Griffeth

    Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform

    Natalie Griffeth

    Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization.

    Platform
    Edge network

  • Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies

    Natalie Griffeth

    Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • A Look at Global CDN Performance in China

    Natalie Griffeth

    Learn the importance of selecting the right CDN provider for a high-speed digital experience in China.

    Performance
    CDN & Delivery
