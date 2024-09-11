Natalie Griffeth
Senior Content Marketing Manager
Natalie works on the content marketing team, driving strategies and collateral to elevate Fastly's brand. Natalie has worked in content and strategy, targeting technical audiences in security and software, at organizations including Synopsys and Keysight Technologies.
Page 1 of 1
-
In AI We Trust? Increasing AI Adoption in AppSec Despite Limited Oversight
Natalie Griffeth
AI adoption in AppSec is soaring, yet oversight lags. Explore the paradox of trust vs. risk, false positives, and the future of AI in application security.SecurityIndustry insights
-
Best DDoS Mitigation Providers - 2025/2026
Natalie Griffeth
Discover the best DDoS mitigation providers of 2025–2026 with in-depth comparisons on capacity, automation, visibility, and integration.
-
Fastly AppSec Survey: AI & Security in 2025
David King, Natalie Griffeth
Explore Fastly's 2025 AppSec survey on AI's impact, budget shifts, and security trends amidst economic changes. Get key insights now!SecurityIndustry insights
-
The History of DDoS
Natalie Griffeth, David King
Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention.SecurityDevOps
-
2024 US Elections Threat Landscape
David King, Natalie Griffeth
With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft.Security
-
Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance
Natalie Griffeth
Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
-
Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform
Natalie Griffeth
Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization.PlatformEdge network
-
Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies
Natalie Griffeth
Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
-
A Look at Global CDN Performance in China
Natalie Griffeth
Learn the importance of selecting the right CDN provider for a high-speed digital experience in China.PerformanceCDN & Delivery