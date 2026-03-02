API Security Features

Guide to API Security solutions and capabilities

API security involves the measures taken to protect APIs from unauthorized access, misuse, and attacks. Because APIs are commonly used and enable access to sensitive software functions and data, they are becoming an increasingly desired target for attackers.

API security is a critical component of modern web application security.

API security is essential for protecting sensitive data like financial information or personal data, and preventing attacks that could compromise the integrity of the API and the systems it connects to.

Why do you need a good API security solution?

APIs enable businesses to integrate different systems and technologies by allowing various applications to communicate quickly, leading to more efficient and effective operations.

APIs, however, can also create potential security risks if they are not correctly managed and secured. Attackers have been known to exploit API vulnerabilities to gain access to sensitive data or inject malicious code into applications, leading to data breaches, system crashes, and other serious consequences.

APIs are a frequently targeted attack target. They often handle authentication tokens, personal data, payments, and backend services, making them appealing to attackers. Attackers favor APIs because they are predictable, highly automated, and often less protected than user-facing applications.

Failing to test APIs can result in:

Data breaches

and regulatory violations

Account takeover

and credential abuse

Unauthorized access to sensitive resources

Business logic abuse

Service degradation from automated abuse

What are key API security testing capabilities and features?

Strong API security testing should be applied throughout the API lifecycle. Best API security practices include efforts in the following areas.

Design and development

Follow secure API design standards (least privilege, schema validation)

Define authentication, authorization, and rate-limiting requirements early

Document endpoints and expected behavior clearly

Authentication and authorization testing

Test token expiration, revocation, and replay protection

Verify role-based and scope-based access controls

Attempt unauthorized access to protected resources

Input and schema validation

Test malformed requests, oversized payloads, and unexpected data types

Validate strict schema enforcement

Test for injection vulnerabilities

Abuse and automation testing

Simulate credential stuffing, enumeration, and scraping

Test rate limits and throttling behavior

Validate bot and anomaly detection effectiveness

Business logic testing

Attempt workflow manipulation to identify any weaknesses

Test edge cases and unexpected order of operations

Encryption

All API data should be encrypted using HTTPS/TLS. This helps protect sensitive data from attacks like ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks.

Rate Limiting + Throttling

Rate limiting and throttling help limit the total number of requests a client (user) can make during a set period of time. This helps to prevent things like DDos , DoS and brute force attacks.

How often should APIs be tested?

API security testing should be continuous. You should implement security testing:

During development and staging

Before every production release

Continuously in production environments

After change to authentication, endpoints, or data models (re-test)

What tools are used for API security testing?

Organizations typically use a mix of:

API scanners and fuzzers

Dynamic and interactive testing tools

Penetration testing platforms

Runtime protection and monitoring solutions

WAF , bot management, and edge security tools (like a CDN)

No single tool covers every risk. A layered approach to layered testing is key.

How do CDNs help with API security?

CDNs help secure APIs by enforcing protections at the edge, before traffic reaches backend services. This includes:

Rate limiting and request throttling

Bot detection and mitigation

IP and reputation-based filtering

Traffic anomaly detection

API security testing should validate how these edge controls interact with the API.

How Fastly can help

API security testing should be an ongoing effort. By combining secure design, continuous automated testing, manual validation, bot-aware abuse testing, and edge-based protection, organizations can significantly reduce the risk of API exploitation while maintaining performance and scalability.

Fastly API Security gives you the full picture of your API landscape. You can understand what exists, gain confidence that things are working as expected, and make targeted API abuse mitigation decisions across the Fastly platform.