Best content delivery networks for bot management
Bot traffic makes up an increasingly large portion of internet traffic, some of it with malicious intent. As these bots become more sophisticated, organizations can turn to content delivery networks (CDNs) to help tackle bot management concerns. Because CDNs sit directly in the traffic path of bot traffic, where attacks can be detected and mitigated before they impact applications, CDN-based bot management serves as a great solution for organizations wishing to get a better handle on bot traffic. CDN-based bot management operates at the edge, stopping bad bots before they reach origin infrastructure.
This guide provides key considerations for choosing the right CDN.
What makes a CDN good for bot management?
A CDN is good for bot management when it can accurately detect malicious automation at scale, stop it early at the edge, and do so without impacting real users or performance. The most effective bot-management CDNs share several key characteristics:
Edge-based bot detection. A strong CDN stops bots before they reach your origin, analyzing traffic at the edge to reduce load, latency, and attack impact.
Behavioral analysis. Modern bots mimic real browsers. The best CDNs use:
Request timing patterns
Mouse/keyboard behavior
Navigation flows
Interaction anomalies
This allows detection of sophisticated bots that bypass basic rules.
Accurate bot classification. Top CDNs can distinguish:
Bad bots (scrapers, credential stuffers, scalpers)
Good bots (search engines, monitoring tools)
Unknown automation (headless bots)
This minimizes false positives and protects SEO and integrations.
Real-time response and control. The best platforms enable:
Instant blocking, rate limiting, or challenges
Custom rules per endpoint or application
Real-time visibility and tuning
Speed matters during active bot attacks.
Scalability under attack. Bot attacks often come in bursts. A good CDN can absorb massive traffic spikes without performance degradation or downtime.
Low latency and user transparency. Bot mitigation should be invisible to legitimate users, adding minimal latency and avoiding unnecessary CAPTCHAs or friction.
Strong threat intelligence. Access to global IP reputation, fingerprint databases, and attack telemetry improves detection accuracy across customers.
Integration with security controls. The best CDNs integrate bot management with:
WAF rules
DDoS mitigation
API protection
Identity and access controls
This creates layered, adaptive defense.
Observability and reporting. Clear dashboards, bot scoring, and logs allow teams to:
Understand bot behavior
Tune policies
Prove ROI and security effectiveness
How CDNs handle bot management
Edge security: They inspect traffic at their distributed points-of-presence (PoPs) before it reaches your origin server, stopping threats early.
Detection techniques: Use machine learning, behavioral analysis, fingerprinting, and signature matching to spot bot patterns.
Actionable controls: Allow blocking, challenging (with CAPTCHAs), or throttling malicious bots, while also managing good bots to optimize performance.
Integration: Often integrate with specialized bot defense services for enhanced protection beyond standard CDN features.
What to look for in a CDN-based bot management solution
Edge-based Protection
A CDN-based bot solution should stop bots at the CDN edge before they reach your origin, reducing load and latency.
Behavioral and ML-driven detection
It should be able to identify sophisticated bots using behavior analysis, fingerprinting, and/or machine learning, not just IPs or signatures.
Accurate bot classification
It should be able to clearly distinguish bad bots from good bots (search engines, monitoring tools) to minimize false positives.
Real-time response and control
It should enable instant blocking, rate limiting, or challenges as bot behavior changes.
Integrated security stack
It should work seamlessly with WAF, DDoS protection, and API security for layered defense.
Scalability under attack
It should handle traffic spikes and large-scale bot attacks without performance degradation.
Low impact on legitimate users
It should mitigate bots with minimal latency and avoid unnecessary friction for real users.
Visibility and analytics
It should provide clear insight into bot activity, trends, and mitigation effectiveness.
Customization and policy flexibility
It should allow fine-grained rules by endpoint, traffic type, or risk level.
API and mobile traffic protection
It should protect APIs and mobile endpoints, not just web pages.
Best CDN Providers for bot management
Fastly
Fastly’s bot management leverages their high-performance edge network to identify and mitigate automated threats before they reach your origin infrastructure. By combining real-time traffic inspection, behavior-based detection, and programmable edge logic, Fastly can distinguish malicious bots from legitimate users with precision, protecting APIs, web assets, and dynamic applications while preserving performance and user experience.
Key Capabilities
Global edge-level detection and enforcement. Blocks bots at the network edge before they hit the origin.
Behavioral and pattern analysis. Detects suspicious automation using request timing, navigation flow, and other behavior signals.
Programmable edge logic. Users can customize bot handling workflows using edge compute.
Real-time responses. With instant blocking, rate-limiting, or challenging of malicious traffic based on live conditions.
High precision and low false positives. Fine-grained controls help differentiate between good bots and malicious ones.
Scalable performance under load. Fastly handles traffic surges and bot floods without degrading performance.
Observability and analytics. Real-time logs and metrics provide visibility into bot behavior and mitigation effectiveness.
API and dynamic content protection. Fastly applies bot controls to APIs and real-time content without breaking functionality.
Cloudflare
Cloudflare’s bot management uses a combination of global traffic intelligence, machine learning, and edge-level enforcement to detect and mitigate malicious automation in real time. By analyzing behavioral patterns, fingerprints, and request characteristics across its extensive global network, Cloudflare can accurately distinguish harmful bot traffic from legitimate users and beneficial crawlers, protecting web apps, APIs, and mobile traffic without slowing performance.
Key capabilities
Edge-level bot detection. Cloudflare Stops bots at the network edge before they reach origin servers.
Machine learning and behavioral analysis. Cloudflare uses traffic patterns and fingerprinting to identify sophisticated bots.
Bot scoring and risk assessment. Cloudflare assigns risk scores to requests, enabling tailored responses.
Real-time enforcement. Cloudflare instantly blocks, challenges, or rate-limits bot traffic.
API and mobile traffic protection. Cloudflare applies bot controls across web, API, and app endpoints.
Custom rules and policy tuning. The solution offers fine-grained rule sets per route, bot type, or application.
Analytics and visibility. Dashboards and logs enable insight into bot traffic volume and mitigation impact
Akamai
Akamai’s bot management leverages their global networks to identify and disrupt malicious automation before it ever reaches origin infrastructure. By combining global threat intelligence, behavioral analysis, and adaptive machine learning, Akamai detects complex bot activity at high volume with precision and scale.
Key capabilities
Global threat intelligence. Leverages aggregated data across Akamai’s extensive network for high-fidelity bot detection.
Edge-level enforcement. Blocks malicious bots before they reach origin infrastructure, reducing load and risk.
Real-time response and custom policies. Enables instant mitigation and finely tuned rules by application or endpoint.
Protection for APIs and mobile traffic. Extends bot controls across web, API, and mobile channels.
Scalability for high-volume traffic. Designed to handle bursts, global events, and bot floods without performance impact.
Reporting and Analytics . Provides insight into bot patterns, blocked traffic, and enforcement effectiveness.
Amazon CloudFront
Amazon CloudFront, the CDN offering from AWS, delivers bot management primarily through integration with AWS WAFand AWS Shield at the edge. While CloudFront itself focuses on global, low-latency content delivery, its bot protection is realized by combining edge-level traffic filtering, custom rule sets, and threat intelligence within AWS WAF, blocking malicious automation before it reaches your origin and reducing load on backend systems.
Key Capabilities
Edge-level filtering via AWS WAF. Blocks malicious traffic at CloudFront edge locations before it hits origin servers.
Custom rule sets. You can define tailored rules to identify and mitigate bot behavior.
Rate limiting and throttling. You can control excessive request rates typical of scraping or credential-stuffing bots.
Integration with AWS Shield. DDoS mitigation and bot detection support ensure layered protection.
Centralized AWS security management. Maintain bot policies alongside WAF, Shield, IAM, and other AWS security controls.
Vendor capability comparison chart
Bot Management Capability
Fastly
Akamai
Cloudflare
Amazon CloudFront
Edge-based bot Protection
Full edge enforcement
Full edge enforcement
Full edge enforcement
Via AWS WAF + edge
Behavioral and ML detection
Behavioral signals + real-time logic
Industry-leading behavioral ML
ML + fingerprinting
Rule-based + ML via WAF
Accurate bot classification
Custom scoring and logic
Good/bad bot separation
Good bot allowlists and scoring
Manual rule tuning required
Real-time response
Instant edge decisions
Real-time mitigation
Real-time mitigation
Near real-time
Integrated security stack
WAF, DDoS, edge security
WAF, DDoS, enterprise security
WAF, DDoS, Zero Trust
AWS Shield + WAF
Scalability under attack
High-scale, fast reaction
Proven at massive global scale
Internet-scale protection
Scales with AWS
Low impact on legitimate users
Fine-grained control reduces friction
Mature tuning minimizes false positives
Progressive challenges
Depends on configuration
Visibility and analytics
Real-time logs and observability
Enterprise reporting
Dashboards and insights
AWS-native visibility
Customization and flexibility
Very high edge logic
Enterprise-focused
Flexible rules
Limited without custom builds
API and mobile bot protection
Strong API and dynamic support
Enterprise support
Good API protection
Requires additional setup
How Fastly can help
Fastly Bot Management provides deep bot visibility and protection for today’s modern web. Fastly’s advanced intelligent bot detection gives you deep visibility into your bot traffic. It continuously updates a list of verified bots, analyzes server-side signals, and monitors client-side behavior to accurately distinguish between legitimate users, benign bots, and malicious ones. This helps catch even the most sophisticated bots, reduces false positives, and ensures you can confidently decide which bots to allow or block.