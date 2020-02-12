Patrick McManus
Distinguished Engineer, Fastly
Patrick McManus is a Fastly Distinguished Engineer, major contributor to the Firefox Networking stack and co-author of several Internet Standards including DNS over HTTPS. He has 20 years of experience blending applications, networks, and people into interoperable solutions. Along with Fastly, Patrick has previously worked with Mozilla, IBM, Datapower, AppliedTheory and NYSERNet.
New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly
Patrick McManus
Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit between our edge cloud and the needs of these blinding applications.
Lessons Learned from Side-Channel Attacks
Patrick McManus
The largest category of difficult-to-anticipate security design weaknesses come from side-channel attacks. In this post, we take a tour of some of the more foundational and out-there side channel-related exploits that have afflicted the security conscious over the years.
Does the QUIC handshake require compression to be fast?
Patrick McManus
QUIC promises a built-in, low-latency handshake. But can it achieve its promise alone? Let’s look at the value of handshake compression in helping QUIC achieve fast startup performance.
HTTP/3 and QUIC help needy connections | Fastly
Patrick McManus
HTTP/3 and QUIC aim to help the internet's so-called long-tail connections — connections that are most in need of improvement. What could that look like? For some, it could mean being able to actually use video calling and streaming media or even make a workable phone call. Let's look at the design principles that make these advancements possible.
Four key innovations that prepared the internet for COVID-19
Patrick McManus
These crucial pieces of internet architecture — only widely adopted over the last 10 years — are creating the capacity for us to live, work, and learn from home in unprecedented conditions.
Three ways TLS 1.3 protects origin names
Patrick McManus
The newest version of Transport Layer Security, TLS 1.3, is faster, more robust, and more responsive than ever before. Explore three ways it will help HTTPS protect origin names for improved confidentiality.