Patrick McManus is a Fastly Distinguished Engineer, major contributor to the Firefox Networking stack and co-author of several Internet Standards including DNS over HTTPS. He has 20 years of experience blending applications, networks, and people into interoperable solutions. Along with Fastly, Patrick has previously worked with Mozilla, IBM, Datapower, AppliedTheory and NYSERNet.

New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly Patrick McManus Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit between our edge cloud and the needs of these blinding applications. September 29, 2022 Privacy + 2 more

Lessons Learned from Side-Channel Attacks Patrick McManus The largest category of difficult-to-anticipate security design weaknesses come from side-channel attacks. In this post, we take a tour of some of the more foundational and out-there side channel-related exploits that have afflicted the security conscious over the years. October 08, 2020 Industry insights Security

Does the QUIC handshake require compression to be fast? Patrick McManus QUIC promises a built-in, low-latency handshake. But can it achieve its promise alone? Let’s look at the value of handshake compression in helping QUIC achieve fast startup performance. May 18, 2020

HTTP/3 and QUIC help needy connections | Fastly Patrick McManus HTTP/3 and QUIC aim to help the internet's so-called long-tail connections — connections that are most in need of improvement. What could that look like? For some, it could mean being able to actually use video calling and streaming media or even make a workable phone call. Let's look at the design principles that make these advancements possible. April 17, 2020 Industry insights Performance

Four key innovations that prepared the internet for COVID-19 Patrick McManus These crucial pieces of internet architecture — only widely adopted over the last 10 years — are creating the capacity for us to live, work, and learn from home in unprecedented conditions. April 03, 2020 Industry insights Performance