Rachel Goldberg is the Content Marketing Manager at Fastly. Previously, she's overseen editorial, UX, and copywriting at Vimeo and SideTour (acquired by Groupon). In addition to crafting words for tech companies, she can be found writing fiction, supporting environmental causes, and dreaming of better guitar skills.

New branding, same mission Rachel Goldberg We are building a more trustworthy internet: where developers can innovate faster, so good companies can do great things. To better capture that spirit, we’ve refreshed our branding. February 28, 2019

How experimentation accelerates digital transformation Rachel Goldberg Experimentation goes beyond launching new features, to embodying a shift in technology, processes, and attitude. Learn how Reddit and The New York Times embraced experimentation to exceed their goals and continue their digital evolution. November 08, 2018

Improve response, drive digital change | Fastly Rachel Goldberg The ability to get real-time data for your site or app, respond quickly, and see your changes reflected in real-time is crucial for businesses today. See the ways in which companies like HotelTonight and Gannett/USA Today have boosted their responsiveness, and freed up their teams to innovate. October 25, 2018 Industry insights

Observability: Embracing the messiness | Fastly Rachel Goldberg In this fireside chat, CEO and founder of Honeycomb Charity Majors spoke with Fastly VP of Data Governance, Lisa Phillips. They discussed embracing messiness, enabling customers to fix their own problems, and the power of structured data. October 11, 2018