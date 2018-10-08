Rachel Goldberg
New branding, same mission
Rachel Goldberg
We are building a more trustworthy internet: where developers can innovate faster, so good companies can do great things. To better capture that spirit, we’ve refreshed our branding.
How experimentation accelerates digital transformation
Rachel Goldberg
Experimentation goes beyond launching new features, to embodying a shift in technology, processes, and attitude. Learn how Reddit and The New York Times embraced experimentation to exceed their goals and continue their digital evolution.
Improve response, drive digital change | Fastly
Rachel Goldberg
The ability to get real-time data for your site or app, respond quickly, and see your changes reflected in real-time is crucial for businesses today. See the ways in which companies like HotelTonight and Gannett/USA Today have boosted their responsiveness, and freed up their teams to innovate.Industry insights
Observability: Embracing the messiness | Fastly
Rachel Goldberg
In this fireside chat, CEO and founder of Honeycomb Charity Majors spoke with Fastly VP of Data Governance, Lisa Phillips. They discussed embracing messiness, enabling customers to fix their own problems, and the power of structured data.
New Logging Endpoints with Fastly
Rachel Goldberg
Every business needs the ability to see how their site is doing, and troubleshoot any issues that may arise. Our real-time logging enables just that, so you can easily view your traffic, understand your site health, and make the changes you need as quickly as possible. And today, we’re thrilled to give you even more control: in addition to the providers you can already choose from, we’ve added Honeycomb and Splunk, and boosted our capabilities with Google BigQuery to support even more logs per second.