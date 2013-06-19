Ryan Richards
Adaptive Plots Using Epoch
Introduced in the most recent release (0.6.0), adaptive plots add a level of flexibility and interaction that was sorely missing in the library. In this post, we’ll talk about what this means, and how you can leverage the plots in your applications to create smooth, beautiful, and useful data visualizations.
Introducing Epoch, a Real-Time Visualization Library
Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve taken Fastly's stats tools one step further and distilled our visualization code into a stand-alone open source library. Introducing Epoch: a general purpose, real-time visualization library.
Announcing the Fastly Drupal 7 Module
We’re always looking for ways to make it easier to integrate with Fastly. Recently, we’ve targeted a few high-profile frameworks, such as Ruby on Rails, and built plugins for them. This week, we’re happy to announce the latest plugin in our growing library: the Fastly Drupal 7 Module.
Ruby on Rails on Fastly
Fastly is a developer-minded CDN, so we're always looking for ways to integrate with the most popular frameworks and platforms. Today, we're happy to announce a number of improvements aimed at the Ruby on Rails community.
API Caching, Part III
In this, our final API Caching installment, we're going to explore how to use Surrogate Keys to reduce the overall complexity of caching an API.Performance
API Caching, Part II
In Part 1, we covered the basics of using Fastly to accelerate a comments API. Using Instant Purge, we hooked into model callbacks to ensure that the appropriate content was purged from the cache whenever data changed. In this article, we’ll build upon the original approach and use one of Fastly’s more advanced features: cache control.Performance
API Caching, Part I
The web has come a long way since the 90s. In the past, sites were commonly driven by a single, monolithic application that acted as the only communication medium to a centralized database. The modern approach is to break this one large application into a set of interdependent and cooperative services.Performance
Build Your Own Network
At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and are now serving more than 20 billion requests per day.Product+ 2 more
Introducing the Fastly Historical Stats Tool
At Fastly, we’re always looking for ways to help our customers optimize for speed. Today, we’re happy to announce that (by popular request), we’ve made the Fastly control panel even better with a new Historical Stats Tool. We’ve always provided real-time stats, but we wanted to take transparency one step further. Now you can quickly and easily view your entire usage history.Product
CDNs in a Nutshell
When I first joined Fastly two years ago, I had a vague idea of what Content Delivery Networks – CDNs – were and how they worked. Since then I’ve learned quite a bit more from some very bright folks and now have a pretty good grip on things. It recently occurred to me that there are probably a lot of people who think about CDNs the way I once did, so I decided to share what I’ve learned by writing this article and hopefully in the process showcase some of the ways Fastly is different from traditional CDNs.