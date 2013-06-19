Adaptive Plots Using Epoch Ryan Richards Introduced in the most recent release (0.6.0), adaptive plots add a level of flexibility and interaction that was sorely missing in the library. In this post, we’ll talk about what this means, and how you can leverage the plots in your applications to create smooth, beautiful, and useful data visualizations. July 24, 2014

Introducing Epoch, a Real-Time Visualization Library Ryan Richards Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve taken Fastly's stats tools one step further and distilled our visualization code into a stand-alone open source library. Introducing Epoch: a general purpose, real-time visualization library. June 25, 2014

Announcing the Fastly Drupal 7 Module Ryan Richards We’re always looking for ways to make it easier to integrate with Fastly. Recently, we’ve targeted a few high-profile frameworks, such as Ruby on Rails, and built plugins for them. This week, we’re happy to announce the latest plugin in our growing library: the Fastly Drupal 7 Module. June 02, 2014

Ruby on Rails on Fastly Ryan Richards Fastly is a developer-minded CDN, so we're always looking for ways to integrate with the most popular frameworks and platforms. Today, we're happy to announce a number of improvements aimed at the Ruby on Rails community. April 16, 2014

API Caching, Part III Ryan Richards In this, our final API Caching installment, we're going to explore how to use Surrogate Keys to reduce the overall complexity of caching an API. March 05, 2014 Performance

API Caching, Part II Ryan Richards In Part 1, we covered the basics of using Fastly to accelerate a comments API. Using Instant Purge, we hooked into model callbacks to ensure that the appropriate content was purged from the cache whenever data changed. In this article, we’ll build upon the original approach and use one of Fastly’s more advanced features: cache control. January 22, 2014 Performance

API Caching, Part I Ryan Richards The web has come a long way since the 90s. In the past, sites were commonly driven by a single, monolithic application that acted as the only communication medium to a centralized database. The modern approach is to break this one large application into a set of interdependent and cooperative services. December 16, 2013 Performance

Build Your Own Network Ryan Richards At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and are now serving more than 20 billion requests per day. November 20, 2013 Product + 2 more

Introducing the Fastly Historical Stats Tool Ryan Richards At Fastly, we’re always looking for ways to help our customers optimize for speed. Today, we’re happy to announce that (by popular request), we’ve made the Fastly control panel even better with a new Historical Stats Tool. We’ve always provided real-time stats, but we wanted to take transparency one step further. Now you can quickly and easily view your entire usage history. October 15, 2013 Product