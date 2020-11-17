Sianne Chen
Senior Marketing Lead, APAC, Fastly
Sianne Chen leads a role of Senior Marketing Lead in Asia Pacific at Fastly. She has spent the last decade in the InfoSec industry where she has held various customer and channel facing marketing roles in strategy development, communications, growth and digital marketing. Sianne is passionate about partnering with organisations in Asia Pacific countries to drive outcomes for their digital business.
Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back
Sianne Chen, Derek Rast
Fastly Forward is back, and you’re invited! Join us for the latest trends and innovations driving digital experience.Company newsEvents
Fastly's Live Event Services power Lexus Melbourne Cup on 10 Play | Fastly
David Belson, Sianne Chen
Fastly Live Event Services helped power the Lexus Melbourne Cup, a 3-minute horse race that attracts millions of viewers across Australia. This year, the event saw more people live streaming than ever before and went off without a hitch.Industry insightsStreaming