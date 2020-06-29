Sudhir Patamsetti
Senior Product Manager, Fastly
Sudhir is the product manager of Fastly's security offerings. Before joining Fastly, Sudhir spent time working at Citrix and Akamai. He specializes in hybrid and multi-cloud networking, security solutions, and the CDN industry. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and an MS in Information Systems from Northeastern University.
-
You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here
Joe Hoffend, Sudhir Patamsetti
Teams can now automate their Fastly TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates.SecurityProduct
-
TLS 1.3 is faster, more robust, and now available
Sudhir Patamsetti
TLS 1.3 is now available for Fastly customers. The newest version of the TLS protocol, TLS 1.3 is designed to improve the performance and security of traffic served over HTTPS.SecurityPerformance