Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Sudhir Patamsetti

Senior Product Manager, Fastly

Sudhir is the product manager of Fastly's security offerings. Before joining Fastly, Sudhir spent time working at Citrix and Akamai. He specializes in hybrid and multi-cloud networking, security solutions, and the CDN industry. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and an MS in Information Systems from Northeastern University.

  • You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here

    Joe Hoffend, Sudhir Patamsetti

    Teams can now automate their Fastly TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates.

    Security
    Product

  • TLS 1.3 is faster, more robust, and now available

    Sudhir Patamsetti

    TLS 1.3 is now available for Fastly customers. The newest version of the TLS protocol, TLS 1.3 is designed to improve the performance and security of traffic served over HTTPS.

    Security
    Performance
Fastly
© Fastly 2025