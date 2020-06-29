TLS 1.3 is faster, more robust, and now available

The newest version of the TLS protocol is designed to improve the performance and security of traffic served over HTTPS — and it’s now available to Fastly customers. And unlike most other providers, our implementation of TLS 1.3 is end-to-end — providing secure and fast experiences from the client to the origin.

TLS 1.3 offers a stronger set of ciphers compared to former versions, plus a reduction in the number of round trips required to establish a secure connection. This makes TLS 1.3 more performant and more secure than its predecessors. 

Explore why TLS 1.3 is faster, more robust, and more responsive than ever before and how the definition of secure networking is expanding with Fastly Distinguished Engineer Patrick McManus: 

TLS 1.3 is available for new and existing customers and partners who are either on Fastly TLS, Concierge TLS, Platform TLS, Legacy Customer-Provided TLS Certificate Hosting Service, and Certificate Procurement, Management and Hosting.

This is just the latest step Fastly’s making to offer robust security features for a more trustworthy internet. Ready to activate TLS 1.3 for your account? Get the details here.

Sudhir Patamsetti
Senior Product Manager
Published

1 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Sudhir Patamsetti
Senior Product Manager

Sudhir is the product manager of Fastly's security offerings. Before joining Fastly, Sudhir spent time working at Citrix and Akamai. He specializes in hybrid and multi-cloud networking, security solutions, and the CDN industry. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and an MS in Information Systems from Northeastern University.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023