You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here
In speaking with our customers, we often hear that they want to go “all in” on Terraform. It’s why we continue to make investments in our relationship. Today, we’re excited to take another step in going “all in” with Terraform support for our TLS offerings.
You can now automate your TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates. Let’s see what’s new.
Fastly TLS
Fastly TLS is a customizable solution for small- and medium-size businesses and individual developers (get started today for free). With Fastly TLS in Terraform, you can now:
Create, update, and delete managed certificates and retrieve details for one or all managed certificates
Create, update, and delete unmanaged certificates and retrieve details for one or all unmanaged certificates
Create, delete, and retrieve details for one or all private keys
Retrieve the details of TLS domains
Retrieve the details of one or all TLS activations
Update TLS configurations and retrieval of details for one or all TLS configurations
Platform TLS
Our Platform TLS provides robust TLS management at scale for those running hundreds of thousands of certificates. With Platform TLS in Terraform, you can now:
Create private keys and certificates
Retrieve the details for one or all certificates
Delete private keys
We’ll continue to add more capabilities and enhancements around updating and managing your dedicated TLS configurations with Terraform. We are committed to continuing to update our Terraform provider, and would love to hear any other requests and feedback from you on what you would like to see added next.