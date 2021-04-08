You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here

In speaking with our customers, we often hear that they want to go “all in” on Terraform. It’s why we continue to make investments in our relationship. Today, we’re excited to take another step in going “all in” with Terraform support for our TLS offerings

You can now automate your TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates. Let’s see what’s new.

Fastly TLS

Fastly TLS is a customizable solution for small- and medium-size businesses and individual developers (get started today for free). With Fastly TLS in Terraform, you can now: 

Platform TLS

Our Platform TLS provides robust TLS management at scale for those running hundreds of thousands of certificates. With Platform TLS in Terraform, you can now: 

We’ll continue to add more capabilities and enhancements around updating and managing your dedicated TLS configurations with Terraform. We are committed to continuing to update our Terraform provider, and would love to hear any other requests and feedback from you on what you would like to see added next.

Joe Hoffend
Senior Product Manager

Joe product manages several aspects of the Fastly App, all with the goal of making the best user experience possible for our customers. Prior to joining Fastly, Joe helped build both startups and product teams, and in his spare time, he loves listening to podcasts and playing the latest and greatest video games.

Sudhir Patamsetti
Senior Product Manager

Sudhir is the product manager of Fastly's security offerings. Before joining Fastly, Sudhir spent time working at Citrix and Akamai. He specializes in hybrid and multi-cloud networking, security solutions, and the CDN industry. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and an MS in Information Systems from Northeastern University.

