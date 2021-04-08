You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here

In speaking with our customers, we often hear that they want to go “all in” on Terraform. It’s why we continue to make investments in our relationship. Today, we’re excited to take another step in going “all in” with Terraform support for our TLS offerings .

You can now automate your TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates. Let’s see what’s new.

Fastly TLS

Fastly TLS is a customizable solution for small- and medium-size businesses and individual developers ( get started today for free). With Fastly TLS in Terraform, you can now:

Create, update, and delete managed certificates and retrieve details for one or all managed certificates

Create, update, and delete unmanaged certificates and retrieve details for one or all unmanaged certificates

Create, delete, and retrieve details for one or all private keys

Enable and disable TLS for a domain

Retrieve the details of TLS domains

Retrieve the details of one or all TLS activations

Update TLS configurations and retrieval of details for one or all TLS configurations

Platform TLS

Our Platform TLS provides robust TLS management at scale for those running hundreds of thousands of certificates. With Platform TLS in Terraform, you can now:

Create private keys and certificates

Retrieve the details for one or all certificates

Update and delete certificates

Retrieve the details for one or all private keys

Delete private keys