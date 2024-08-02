Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator. June 04, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

We should still teach coding Sue Smith We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills. May 27, 2025 DevOps Engineering

Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute Kay Sawada Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications. May 23, 2025 Compute + 4 more

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. May 05, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

#hugops for vibe coders Anil Dash What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers. April 01, 2025 Industry insights DevOps

Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN Mili Mathews Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud. March 03, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition Ajay Bharadwaj Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction. February 05, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 4 more

Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform Austin Spires, Will Stewart Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals. January 30, 2025 Customers DevOps

Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease Simon Wistow Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live. January 27, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams Austin Spires Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication. January 07, 2025 Culture + 4 more

What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator Jesse von Doom Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code. December 17, 2024 Compute + 4 more

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. December 12, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place. December 03, 2024 DevOps Product

The History of DDoS Natalie Lightner, David King Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention. November 25, 2024 Security DevOps

OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem Austin Spires The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe. October 24, 2024 DevOps + 3 more

How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice Hannah Aubry Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet. October 15, 2024 DevOps + 2 more

Enhancing Security Capabilities with VCL Annie Srivastava, Juan Carlos Murillo Fastly VCL has the advantage of being easy to learn, and extremely fast and safe to execute at the edge. September 12, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Where is the edge actually located? Sue Smith We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located? August 20, 2024 DevOps Edge network

Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly! Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable. August 07, 2024 DevOps Edge network