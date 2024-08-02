DevOps
-
Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code
Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more
Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator.DevOps+ 2 more
-
We should still teach coding
Sue Smith
We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills.DevOpsEngineering
-
Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute
Kay Sawada
Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.Compute+ 4 more
-
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.DevOps+ 2 more
-
#hugops for vibe coders
Anil Dash
What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers.Industry insightsDevOps
-
Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN
Mili Mathews
Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Ajay Bharadwaj
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more
-
Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform
Austin Spires, Will Stewart
Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals.CustomersDevOps
-
Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease
Simon Wistow
Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams
Austin Spires
Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication.Culture+ 4 more
-
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.Compute+ 4 more
-
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast
Jonathan Speek
Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place.DevOpsProduct
-
The History of DDoS
Natalie Lightner, David King
Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention.SecurityDevOps
-
OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem
Austin Spires
The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.DevOps+ 3 more
-
How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice
Hannah Aubry
Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet.DevOps+ 2 more
-
Enhancing Security Capabilities with VCL
Annie Srivastava, Juan Carlos Murillo
Fastly VCL has the advantage of being easy to learn, and extremely fast and safe to execute at the edge.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Where is the edge actually located?
Sue Smith
We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?DevOpsEdge network
-
Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly!
Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru
Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable.DevOpsEdge network
-
Server-sent events with Fastly
Andrew Betts
Server-sent events allow web servers to push real-time event notifications to the browser on a long-lived HTTP response.PerformanceDevOps