OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem

The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.

The OpenJS Foundation is home to some of the most critical projects in the JavaScript ecosystem, including jQuery, Node.js, and ESLint. These projects are fundamental to modern web development, powering countless websites and applications. Fastly, known for its high-performance content delivery network (CDN), security products, and edge cloud platform, shares the foundation's commitment to improving the web's infrastructure and performance.

Fastly has made a commitment to open source maintainers by partnering with the Linux Foundation and committing to five years of support for the Linux Foundation’s hosted projects, nonprofits, and the maintainers. All Linux Foundation partner members are able to leverage Fastly’s best-in-class platform free of charge, including CDN, web application firewall, serverless compute, observability platform, and more.

Partnership Goals

Scalability: Fastly's edge cloud platform offers the scalability needed to handle increased traffic and larger datasets, ensuring that applications built on OpenJS Foundation projects can scale effortlessly, maintaining high performance and reliability. Performance: By integrating Fastly's technology with OpenJS Foundation projects, developers can leverage Fastly’s performance enhancements without significant changes to their existing workflows. Security: The security of open source projects is top of mind for both OpenJS and Fastly. Our hope is that developers can build more secure applications, protecting users from potential threats.

jQuery CDN

jQuery CDN is a critical part of the modern web, serving over 2.4 petabytes of bandwidth and almost 70 billion web requests in the last 30 days. In August 2024, our systems served 33,000 requests per second at peak. Each of these requests represents meaningful user experiences on the open web, and we’re happy to leverage Fastly to ensure that these experiences are delivered fast and securely worldwide. OpenJS maintainers can leverage Fastly for these essential services, enabling them to focus on building richer, more innovative experiences for the Javascript community.