Over a decade later: The evolution of instant purge Tyler McMullen, Julien Benoist Explore the decade-long evolution of Fastly's instant purge technology. Learn about our decentralized approach, challenges faced, and innovations in scalability. May 27, 2025 Performance + 2 more

Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses Matt Torrisi Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response. May 20, 2025 Engineering Performance

Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure John Agger Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business. May 13, 2025 Performance + 2 more

Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR Austin Spires Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency. March 13, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN Mili Mathews Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud. March 03, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit Simon Wistow Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

The lengthiest HTTP headers Leon Brocard Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance. February 10, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Profiling Fastly Compute Applications Leon Brocard Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users. January 13, 2025 Compute + 2 more

Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams Austin Spires Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication. January 07, 2025 Culture + 4 more

How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé Anil Dash This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch? December 16, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

Navigating the Challenges of Online Live Streaming Hossein Lotfi Join us as we delve into the realities of live event streaming, highlighting the lessons learned from disruptions and our commitment to delivering reliable viewer experiences. November 20, 2024 Industry insights + 2 more

What Fastly saw on election night Farzam Ebadypour Learn how voter fatigue and alternative media are changing public engagement with politics and how that impacted election night in the U.S.. November 08, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance Natalie Lightner Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy. October 30, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

Fastly Instant Purge™: Under 150ms for Over a Decade Laura Thomson Since 2011, Fastly has been able to purge content globally in 150ms, we're excited to see other vendors catch up and help create a better internet. October 08, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN Ashley Hurwitz Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more. September 30, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies Natalie Lightner Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights. September 24, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

A Look at Global CDN Performance in China Natalie Lightner Learn the importance of selecting the right CDN provider for a high-speed digital experience in China. September 11, 2024 Performance CDN & Delivery

Websites get faster when moving to Fastly Lucas Olslund Get real-time content control, boost performance, and develop modern applications, all faster at the edge. See how Fastly stacks up against Cloudflare. August 26, 2024 Performance + 3 more

Server-sent events with Fastly Andrew Betts Server-sent events allow web servers to push real-time event notifications to the browser on a long-lived HTTP response. August 02, 2024 Performance DevOps