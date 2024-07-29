Back to blog

Performance

  • Over a decade later: The evolution of instant purge

    Tyler McMullen, Julien Benoist

    Explore the decade-long evolution of Fastly's instant purge technology. Learn about our decentralized approach, challenges faced, and innovations in scalability.

    Performance
    + 2 more

  • Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses

    Matt Torrisi

    Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response.

    Engineering
    Performance

  • Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure

    John Agger

    Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business.

    Performance
    + 2 more

  • Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR

    Austin Spires

    Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more

  • Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN

    Mili Mathews

    Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 3 more

  • AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit

    Simon Wistow

    Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more

  • The lengthiest HTTP headers

    Leon Brocard

    Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more

  • Profiling Fastly Compute Applications

    Leon Brocard

    Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users.

    Compute
    + 2 more

  • Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams

    Austin Spires

    Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication.

    Culture
    + 4 more

  • How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé

    Anil Dash

    This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch?

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • Navigating the Challenges of Online Live Streaming

    Hossein Lotfi

    Join us as we delve into the realities of live event streaming, highlighting the lessons learned from disruptions and our commitment to delivering reliable viewer experiences.

    Industry insights
    + 2 more

  • What Fastly saw on election night

    Farzam Ebadypour

    Learn how voter fatigue and alternative media are changing public engagement with politics and how that impacted election night in the U.S..

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more

  • Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance

    Natalie Lightner

    Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • Fastly Instant Purge™: Under 150ms for Over a Decade

    Laura Thomson

    Since 2011, Fastly has been able to purge content globally in 150ms, we're excited to see other vendors catch up and help create a better internet.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 3 more

  • How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN

    Ashley Hurwitz

    Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies

    Natalie Lightner

    Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • A Look at Global CDN Performance in China

    Natalie Lightner

    Learn the importance of selecting the right CDN provider for a high-speed digital experience in China.

    Performance
    CDN & Delivery

  • Websites get faster when moving to Fastly

    Lucas Olslund

    Get real-time content control, boost performance, and develop modern applications, all faster at the edge. See how Fastly stacks up against Cloudflare.

    Performance
    + 3 more
    An illustration of a keyboard with a lever in the middle and a hand pushing the lever forward

  • Server-sent events with Fastly

    Andrew Betts

    Server-sent events allow web servers to push real-time event notifications to the browser on a long-lived HTTP response.

    Performance
    DevOps

  • The benefits of a modern CDN: How to boost your revenue

    Leigh Clancy

    A modern CDN can improve availability, handle traffic surges, and distribute content -- improving the user experience and increasing engagement, leading to more revenue for your brand.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance
