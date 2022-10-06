Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly

Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) Secrets-Free Authorization in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery , Cloud Storage , and Pub/Sub .

IAM Secrets-Free Authorization makes Google account access simple and secure by managing temporary credentials on your behalf instead of asking you to store your service account keys with Fastly. Further, it allows you to set the same security policies for logging to Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage as well as Pub/Sub.

With this level of enterprise-grade access control, developers and operators can authorize access to specific logging endpoints while having complete control and visibility over Google Cloud resources.

Choosing to use our IAM configuration option has many benefits, including:

Security - Make adding or removing access privileges easy without the need to edit your logging configuration by having access management in a central place User experience - IAM simplifies the user management processes for developers and operators managing logging configurations. Productivity - IAM centralizes and automates the identity and access management lifecycle, creating automated workflows for scenarios like a new hire or a role transition. IT Costs - Using IAM means you no longer need local identities for logging configurations; this makes application administration easier and faster. Compliance - IAM makes it easier for organizations to understand and be able to verify protections for their data, including who has access to it, how that access is protected, and processes for revoking access.

Take the Next Step

Follow our simple guide that walks you through the steps to managing service account impersonation.