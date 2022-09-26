Privacy
AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report
David King
Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.Security+ 2 more
Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats
Shane Burgess
Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time
Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires
We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.Security+ 3 more
TLS: More secure; always fast
Emmanuel Thompson
This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way.Privacy+ 4 more
Fastly wins at the 2024 DEVIES Awards
Monique Barbanson
We're thrilled to announce that Fastly's OHTTP Relay work has won a 2024 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Services: Application Development!PrivacyCompany news
PCI DSS v 4.0 Everything to know before Mar 31, 2024
David King
The PCI Security Standards Council announced Version 4.0, the latest iteration forces nearly every organization to update policies, procedures, and more.Security+ 2 more
The future of device detection on the web
Andrew Betts
As the future of device detection evolves to protect user data, client hints and other solutions rise to meet the needs of developers looking to deliver a better user experience.DevOps+ 2 more
BoringSSL to make TLS more secure
Roberto Guimaraes, Wayne Thayer
Replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency of CVE response and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers.Security+ 4 more
Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet
Jana Iyengar
Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP).Company news+ 3 more
How we built a better TLS certification authority
Shiloh Heurich
Managing certificates can be a timely process but thanks to Fastly's CA, Certainly, it just got a lot simpler. Take a deep dive into how it came to be.Security+ 2 more
Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Owen Kirshner
Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF).Security+ 2 more
Announcing Mutual TLS from Fastly
Shane Burgess
We are excited to announce the general availability of Mutual TLS (mTLS) support from Fastly, providing two-way authentication and encryption of network communication.Security+ 3 more
Enabling privacy on the Internet with Oblivious HTTP
Simon Kuhn
We’re excited to announce the latest product in our privacy enablement portfolio — the Fastly OHTTP Relay, now in beta with availability for select partners.Security+ 2 more
Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa
Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities.DevOps+ 2 more
Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly
Dom Fee
Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub.SecurityPrivacy
Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly
Anil Dash
Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to doPrivacy+ 4 more
New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly
Patrick McManus
Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit between our edge cloud and the needs of these blinding applications.Privacy+ 2 more
A QUIC chat with Jana Iyengar: Rebuilding fundamental standards of the web
Anil Dash
A can’t-miss conversation with Fastly’s VP of Product, Infrastructure Services, Jana Iyengar about getting his hands dirty among a whole community of brilliant people who have been busy rebuilding the fundamental standards that underpin the internet that we all use every day.Industry insights+ 3 more
Private Access Tokens and the Future of Anti-Fraud
Robert Gibson
Learn how the new authorization protocol, Private Access Tokens, is changing how DevOps teams and security professionals fight against fraudulent activity:PrivacySecurity
How Joining Fastly Improved Glitch’s Privacy Game
Jesse von Doom
Easy friendship may be rare—especially when it comes to #privacy—but with Fastly + Glitch, we were there from day one. We have the same goal: a consistent, powerful and insightful #data policy that begins and ends with the user.Privacy