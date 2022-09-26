AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report David King Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now. June 03, 2025 Security + 2 more

Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats Shane Burgess Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025. April 02, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome. June 06, 2024 Security + 3 more

TLS: More secure; always fast Emmanuel Thompson This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way. March 14, 2024 Privacy + 4 more

Fastly wins at the 2024 DEVIES Awards Monique Barbanson We're thrilled to announce that Fastly's OHTTP Relay work has won a 2024 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Services: Application Development! March 08, 2024 Privacy Company news

PCI DSS v 4.0 Everything to know before Mar 31, 2024 David King The PCI Security Standards Council announced Version 4.0, the latest iteration forces nearly every organization to update policies, procedures, and more. March 07, 2024 Security + 2 more

The future of device detection on the web Andrew Betts As the future of device detection evolves to protect user data, client hints and other solutions rise to meet the needs of developers looking to deliver a better user experience. February 08, 2024 DevOps + 2 more

BoringSSL to make TLS more secure Roberto Guimaraes, Wayne Thayer Replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency of CVE response and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers. January 18, 2024 Security + 4 more

Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet Jana Iyengar Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP). October 12, 2023 Company news + 3 more

How we built a better TLS certification authority Shiloh Heurich Managing certificates can be a timely process but thanks to Fastly's CA, Certainly, it just got a lot simpler. Take a deep dive into how it came to be. September 07, 2023 Security + 2 more

Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework Owen Kirshner Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF). August 29, 2023 Security + 2 more

Announcing Mutual TLS from Fastly Shane Burgess We are excited to announce the general availability of Mutual TLS (mTLS) support from Fastly, providing two-way authentication and encryption of network communication. May 10, 2023 Security + 3 more

Enabling privacy on the Internet with Oblivious HTTP Simon Kuhn We’re excited to announce the latest product in our privacy enablement portfolio — the Fastly OHTTP Relay, now in beta with availability for select partners. March 15, 2023 Security + 2 more

Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities. October 19, 2022 DevOps + 2 more

Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly Dom Fee Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub. October 06, 2022 Security Privacy

Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly Anil Dash Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to do September 30, 2022 Privacy + 4 more

New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly Patrick McManus Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit between our edge cloud and the needs of these blinding applications. September 29, 2022 Privacy + 2 more

A QUIC chat with Jana Iyengar: Rebuilding fundamental standards of the web Anil Dash A can’t-miss conversation with Fastly’s VP of Product, Infrastructure Services, Jana Iyengar about getting his hands dirty among a whole community of brilliant people who have been busy rebuilding the fundamental standards that underpin the internet that we all use every day. September 28, 2022 Industry insights + 3 more

Private Access Tokens and the Future of Anti-Fraud Robert Gibson Learn how the new authorization protocol, Private Access Tokens, is changing how DevOps teams and security professionals fight against fraudulent activity: September 27, 2022 Privacy Security