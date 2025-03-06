DDoS in May Liam Mayron, David King DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. June 11, 2025 Security

CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report Marshall Erwin Get CISO Marshall Erwin's take on Fastly's Q1 2025 threat report, including shifts in attacks on e-commerce, bot traffic trends, and supply chain risks. June 10, 2025 Security Industry insights

Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator. June 04, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report David King Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now. June 03, 2025 Security + 2 more

The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience Ashley Hurwitz Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now! May 28, 2025 Industry insights Security

DDoS in April Liam Mayron, David King DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now! May 22, 2025 Security

Putting an end to CAPTCHA David King Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users. May 19, 2025 Product Security

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. May 05, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services Alina Lehtinen-Vela Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience. April 17, 2025 Security Streaming

Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules Lorraine Bellon, Tracy Hinds Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property. April 15, 2025 Security Product

The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions David King Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details. April 10, 2025 Security Company news

Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks Liam Mayron, David King Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security. April 08, 2025 Security Product

Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats Shane Burgess Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025. April 02, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js Matthew Mathur, Fastly Security Research Team A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now. March 26, 2025 Security

End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management Daniel Corbett, David King Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action! March 25, 2025 Product Security

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ Lorraine Bellon We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025. March 20, 2025 Security Company news

Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need David King, The Fastly Collective Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits. March 18, 2025 Security + 2 more

How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets David King Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate. March 13, 2025 Industry insights Security

Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline Lorraine Bellon Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements. March 11, 2025 Industry insights + 2 more