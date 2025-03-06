Security
DDoS in May
Liam Mayron, David King
DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.Security
CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report
Marshall Erwin
Get CISO Marshall Erwin's take on Fastly's Q1 2025 threat report, including shifts in attacks on e-commerce, bot traffic trends, and supply chain risks.SecurityIndustry insights
Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code
Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more
Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator.DevOps+ 2 more
AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report
David King
Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.Security+ 2 more
The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience
Ashley Hurwitz
Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now!Industry insightsSecurity
DDoS in April
Liam Mayron, David King
DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!Security
Putting an end to CAPTCHA
David King
Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users.ProductSecurity
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.DevOps+ 2 more
Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience.SecurityStreaming
Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules
Lorraine Bellon, Tracy Hinds
Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property.SecurityProduct
The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions
David King
Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details.SecurityCompany news
Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.SecurityProduct
Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats
Shane Burgess
Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js
Matthew Mathur, Fastly Security Research Team
A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now.Security
End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management
Daniel Corbett, David King
Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!ProductSecurity
Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™
Lorraine Bellon
We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.SecurityCompany news
Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need
David King, The Fastly Collective
Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits.Security+ 2 more
How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets
David King
Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate.Industry insightsSecurity
Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline
Lorraine Bellon
Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements.Industry insights+ 2 more
DDoS in February
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.SecurityIndustry insights