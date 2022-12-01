Easy IAM authentication for GCP services now available. | Fastly

Today, we are excited to announce general availability of IAM, secrets-free authentication support for our Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub logging integrations.

We are committed to empowering our customers with products and features that enable them to work as they want. IAM (Identity Access Management) secrets-free authentication makes configuring Google Cloud Storage , BigQuery , and Pub/Sub logging endpoints simple and secure by managing temporary credentials on your behalf instead of asking you to store your service account keys with Fastly.

With this level of enterprise-grade access control, developers and operators can save costs by minimizing the time associated with user account management when configuring logging endpoints, while reducing security risks to the business.

Choosing to use our IAM secrets-free authentication has many benefits, including:

Compliance - IAM helps to understand and verify protections on your data, including who has access to it and how that access is protected – as well as the ability to quickly revoke access.

Security - IAM makes adding or removing access privileges easy without the need to edit your logging configuration by having access management in a central place.

Costs - Using IAM means you no longer need local identities for logging configurations; this makes application administration simpler and faster

Productivity - IAM centralizes and automates the identity and access management lifecycle, creating automated workflows for scenarios like a new hire or a role transition.

How to configure secrets-free IAM authentication?