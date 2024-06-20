Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly

“For You” pages have become commonplace within social and web platforms, with TikTok and Instagram featuring them prominently in their product experiences. But, as we explore in our 13th episode of Fastly Developers Live, any platform with an archive of content can use Fastly to build a For You page in just under an hour. 

In the episode, we use the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Archive API, Fastly’s KV store, and open-source libraries to build a recommendation feed for each unique visitor. We review the metadata across collection pieces, vectorize that data, and use those results to build the foundation of the recommendations. If that seems intimidating, you’re not alone! But don’t worry, we take our time to walk through the process at a high level, and step through to code we use. You’ll come away learning a bit more about machine learning and processing large, complex, disparate datasets.

Finally, to bring the project to life, we use Fastly Compute’s functionality to rewrite HTML bodies to seamlessly stitch the recommendation feed into the Met’s gallery pages in real-time, matching the design aesthetic and user experience. Also, the results are highly cachable, taking advantage of Fastly’s CDN for instant production scale. Check out the full episode below!

Get started instantly and build the future of the internet.

Try Fastly Free
Kailan Blanks
Senior Software Engineer, Developer Relations
Andrew Betts
Principal Developer Advocate
Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Kailan Blanks
Senior Software Engineer, Developer Relations

As a software engineer on the Developer Relations team at Fastly, Kailan is responsible for customer-facing tooling and content. As part of his work, he maintains the Fastly Developer Hub and various open-source projects for our serverless compute environment, Compute@Edge. Outside of work hours, he can often be found exploring the Cornish countryside on his electric skateboard.

Andrew Betts
Principal Developer Advocate

Andrew Betts is the Principal Developer Advocate for Fastly, where he works with developers across the world to help make the web faster, more secure, more reliable, and easier to work with. He founded a web consultancy which was ultimately acquired by the Financial Times, led the team that created the FT’s pioneering HTML5 web app, and founded the FT’s Labs division. He is also an elected member of the W3C Technical Architecture Group, a committee of nine people who guide the development of the World Wide Web.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024