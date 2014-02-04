(844) 4FASTLY
Edge network
January 26, 2017
Fastly's POPs in Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid
We’re pleased to announce an alliteration of new POPs to the Fastly network: Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid. We’ve deployed these POPs to expand our reach throughout the Central United…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
December 14, 2016
Network expansion update: Frankfurt
We’re pleased to announce the addition of a second Frankfurt POP to Fastly’s network. In addition to providing more capacity and redundancy to our CDN in Central and Eastern Europe, the…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
December 8, 2016
Building and Scaling the Fastly Network, Part 2: Balancing Requests
Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain…
João Taveira Araújo
Lorenzo Saino
Lennert Buytenhek
Engineering
Product
Performance
Edge network
October 11, 2016
Announcing our 30th POP: Paris!
We’re pleased to announce that our 30th POP has come online to the Fastly Network. Located in Paris, France, our new CDG POP is designed to better service Europe by decreasing latency and…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
August 2, 2016
Announcing Fastly’s POP in the United Arab Emirates
We’re pleased to announce Fastly’s first POP in the Middle East, located in Fujairah, UAE. Located just 100 miles east of Dubai, Fujairah (FJR) is home to a number of major submarine cable…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
June 15, 2016
Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network
As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
Ryan Landry
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
June 8, 2016
Why having more POPs isn’t always better
We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
May 11, 2016
Building and Scaling the Fastly Network, Part 1: Fighting the FIB
This post is the first in a series detailing the evolution of network software at Fastly. We’re unique amongst our peers in that from inception, we’ve always viewed networking as an integral…
João Taveira Araújo
Product
Performance
Edge network
July 30, 2015
How Fastly builds POPs
Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build…
Blake Crosby
Performance
Product
Edge network
May 19, 2015
Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with Google Cloud Platform
Lee Chen
Cloud
Product
Performance
Network services
Edge network
February 13, 2015
How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers
Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
February 4, 2014
How Fastly Chooses POP Locations
Chris Hendrie
Performance
Product
Edge network
Newer posts
Older posts
