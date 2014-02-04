Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Edge network

January 26, 2017

Fastly's POPs in Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid

We’re pleased to announce an alliteration of new POPs to the Fastly network: Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid. We’ve deployed these POPs to expand our reach throughout the Central United…
December 14, 2016

Network expansion update: Frankfurt

We’re pleased to announce the addition of a second Frankfurt POP to Fastly’s network. In addition to providing more capacity and redundancy to our CDN in Central and Eastern Europe, the…
December 8, 2016

Building and Scaling the Fastly Network, Part 2: Balancing Requests

Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain…
October 11, 2016

Announcing our 30th POP: Paris!

We’re pleased to announce that our 30th POP has come online to the Fastly Network. Located in Paris, France, our new CDG POP is designed to better service Europe by decreasing latency and…
August 2, 2016

Announcing Fastly’s POP in the United Arab Emirates

We’re pleased to announce Fastly’s first POP in the Middle East, located in Fujairah, UAE. Located just 100 miles east of Dubai, Fujairah (FJR) is home to a number of major submarine cable…
June 15, 2016

Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network

As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
June 8, 2016

Why having more POPs isn’t always better

We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
May 11, 2016

Building and Scaling the Fastly Network, Part 1: Fighting the FIB

This post is the first in a series detailing the evolution of network software at Fastly. We’re unique amongst our peers in that from inception, we’ve always viewed networking as an integral…
July 30, 2015

How Fastly builds POPs

Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build…
May 19, 2015

Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with Google Cloud Platform

February 13, 2015

How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers

Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
February 4, 2014

How Fastly Chooses POP Locations

Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023