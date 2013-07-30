(844) 4FASTLY
Engineering
March 18, 2015
Cache hit issues? Fix it | Fastly.
The cache hit ratio (or hit ratio for short) is the ratio of hits to cacheable requests (hits and misses combined). There's also cache coverage, the ratio of cacheable requests to all…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
January 27, 2015
Analyze your origin logs to get a higher cache efficiency
If you want to increase the efficiency of your Varnish (or Fastly) cache, you need to figure out what traffic is not cached. By definition, any traffic that reaches your origin is not cached…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
Compute
December 15, 2014
Normalizing the Host Header
In the continued quest to increase cache hit ratios, the chant is: "Normalize, normalize, normalize." Less variation in your requests means you have a higher chance of getting hits. This…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
November 11, 2014
Overriding Origin TTL in Varnish, or My Beginner's Mistake
A long time ago, I was helping out at a gaming conference where there was an intranet CMS using a Twitter search plugin. Unfortunately, the rather saturated Internet connection was slowing…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Engineering
August 18, 2014
Best practices for using the Vary header
Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
November 20, 2013
Build Your Own Network
At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
Ryan Richards
Product
Edge network
Engineering
July 30, 2013
Surrogate Keys: Part 2
Devon O'Dell
Performance
Engineering
