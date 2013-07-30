Blog

Engineering

March 18, 2015

Cache hit issues? Fix it | Fastly.

The cache hit ratio (or hit ratio for short) is the ratio of hits to cacheable requests (hits and misses combined). There's also cache coverage, the ratio of cacheable requests to all…
January 27, 2015

Analyze your origin logs to get a higher cache efficiency

If you want to increase the efficiency of your Varnish (or Fastly) cache, you need to figure out what traffic is not cached. By definition, any traffic that reaches your origin is not cached…
December 15, 2014

Normalizing the Host Header

In the continued quest to increase cache hit ratios, the chant is: "Normalize, normalize, normalize." Less variation in your requests means you have a higher chance of getting hits. This…
November 11, 2014

Overriding Origin TTL in Varnish, or My Beginner's Mistake

A long time ago, I was helping out at a gaming conference where there was an intranet CMS using a Twitter search plugin. Unfortunately, the rather saturated Internet connection was slowing…
August 18, 2014

Best practices for using the Vary header

Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
November 20, 2013

Build Your Own Network

At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
July 30, 2013

Surrogate Keys: Part 2

