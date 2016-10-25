(844) 4FASTLY
Engineering
October 6, 2017
Deliberate practice in information security
Deliberate practice is the act of performing a set of tasks that are just slightly more difficult than what you’re used to, so you can get better at a specific activity and move from a…
Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
Security
Engineering
July 6, 2017
How we moved our Historical Stats from MySQL to Bigtable with zero downtime
In an effort to move forward from early architecture that we were quickly outgrowing, we recently migrated our Historical Stats database from self-managed MySQL to Google Cloud Bigtable…
Toru Maesaka
Edge
Cloud
Engineering
May 24, 2017
New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web
At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building…
Anna MacLachlan
Altitude
Customers
Cloud
Engineering
May 16, 2017
The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election
At Altitude NYC, The New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside The New York Times’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering…
Anna MacLachlan
Altitude
Customers
Engineering
Cloud
May 3, 2017
CDN vs Caching: What is the Difference?
CDN and caching can get confused for one another. Learn the differences between CDN and caching to help decide what you should use for optimal web performance.
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
March 14, 2017
Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform
In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases…
Leon Brocard
DevOps
Engineering
January 19, 2017
Google Chrome’s Alex Russell on service workers, PWAs, and what’s next for mobile
At Altitude 2016, Software Engineer Alex Russell discussed the latest projects the “performance obsessed” Google Chrome team had underway. In this recap, we’ll take a look at how you can…
Anna MacLachlan
Performance
Engineering
December 8, 2016
Building and Scaling the Fastly Network, Part 2: Balancing Requests
Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain…
João Taveira Araújo
Lorenzo Saino
Lennert Buytenhek
Engineering
Product
Performance
Edge network
November 17, 2016
The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack
It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are…
Artur Bergman
Engineering
November 15, 2016
Solving VCL auth & feature flags at the edge | Fastly
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
November 8, 2016
A step towards better Web API authentication
The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the…
Toru Maesaka
Engineering
Edge
Performance
DevOps
October 25, 2016
A/B testing at the edge
A/B testing is valuable, aggravating, and everyone has an opinion on the best way to do it. At Fastly, we provide a set of tools to help enable experiments you can integrate into your own…
Chris Jackel
Edge
Performance
Engineering
