October 6, 2017

Deliberate practice in information security

Deliberate practice is the act of performing a set of tasks that are just slightly more difficult than what you’re used to, so you can get better at a specific activity and move from a…
July 6, 2017

How we moved our Historical Stats from MySQL to Bigtable with zero downtime

In an effort to move forward from early architecture that we were quickly outgrowing, we recently migrated our Historical Stats database from self-managed MySQL to Google Cloud Bigtable…
May 24, 2017

New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web

At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building…
May 16, 2017

The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election

At Altitude NYC, The New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside The New York Times’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering…
May 3, 2017

CDN vs Caching: What is the Difference?

CDN and caching can get confused for one another. Learn the differences between CDN and caching to help decide what you should use for optimal web performance.
March 14, 2017

Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform

In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases…
January 19, 2017

Google Chrome’s Alex Russell on service workers, PWAs, and what’s next for mobile

At Altitude 2016, Software Engineer Alex Russell discussed the latest projects the “performance obsessed” Google Chrome team had underway. In this recap, we’ll take a look at how you can…
December 8, 2016

Building and Scaling the Fastly Network, Part 2: Balancing Requests

Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain…
November 17, 2016

The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack

It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are…
November 15, 2016

Solving VCL auth & feature flags at the edge | Fastly

November 8, 2016

A step towards better Web API authentication

The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the…
October 25, 2016

A/B testing at the edge

A/B testing is valuable, aggravating, and everyone has an opinion on the best way to do it. At Fastly, we provide a set of tools to help enable experiments you can integrate into your own…
