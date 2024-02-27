Platform
-
Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute
Kay Sawada
Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.Compute+ 4 more
-
Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate
Shelly Kolvitz
Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more!Platform+ 3 more
-
Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing
Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean
Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
-
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Ajay Bharadwaj
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more
-
Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease
Simon Wistow
Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams
Austin Spires
Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication.Culture+ 4 more
-
2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind
Leigh Clancy
We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init
Katsuyuki Omuro
If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools.Compute+ 2 more
-
Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips
Katsuyuki Omuro
The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments.Compute+ 2 more
-
How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice
Hannah Aubry
Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet.DevOps+ 2 more
-
Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform
Natalie Lightner
Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization.PlatformEdge network
-
Websites get faster when moving to Fastly
Lucas Olslund
Get real-time content control, boost performance, and develop modern applications, all faster at the edge. See how Fastly stacks up against Cloudflare.Performance+ 3 more
-
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
Simon Wistow
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
-
Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly
Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts
On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.CDN & Delivery+ 6 more
-
Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Austin Spires, Wesley Hales
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.Edge network+ 3 more
-
A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel
Jennifer Fleming, Sarah Sang
Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates.Customers+ 2 more
-
Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch
Sue Smith
With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease.CDN & DeliveryPlatform
-
One Fastly - Unified Login Experience
Sanjeev Nagvekar, Krishnan Ramachandran
We are excited to announce the launch of a unified login experience across Fastly and Signal Sciences consoles to make it simpler and easier for you to access our products and services.Company news+ 3 more
-
A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director
Anil Dash, Luke Wagner
The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well.Security+ 4 more