Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute Kay Sawada Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications. May 23, 2025 Compute + 4 more

Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate Shelly Kolvitz Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more! April 08, 2025 Platform + 3 more

Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today. March 24, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. February 12, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition Ajay Bharadwaj Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction. February 05, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 4 more

Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease Simon Wistow Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live. January 27, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams Austin Spires Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication. January 07, 2025 Culture + 4 more

2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind Leigh Clancy We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024. December 18, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init Katsuyuki Omuro If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools. December 11, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips Katsuyuki Omuro The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments. October 17, 2024 Compute + 2 more

How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice Hannah Aubry Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet. October 15, 2024 DevOps + 2 more

Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform Natalie Lightner Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization. October 03, 2024 Platform Edge network

Websites get faster when moving to Fastly Lucas Olslund Get real-time content control, boost performance, and develop modern applications, all faster at the edge. See how Fastly stacks up against Cloudflare. August 26, 2024 Performance + 3 more

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 6 more

Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks Austin Spires, Wesley Hales Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution. June 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel Jennifer Fleming, Sarah Sang Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates. May 27, 2024 Customers + 2 more

Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch Sue Smith With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease. May 22, 2024 CDN & Delivery Platform

One Fastly - Unified Login Experience Sanjeev Nagvekar, Krishnan Ramachandran We are excited to announce the launch of a unified login experience across Fastly and Signal Sciences consoles to make it simpler and easier for you to access our products and services. March 04, 2024 Company news + 3 more