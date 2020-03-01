Joshua has been helping Fastly grow for seven years, including as CEO since February 2020. With Joshua as part of the leadership team, Fastly went public in 2019 and continues to expand its modern approach to online development globally. Joshua’s experience growing companies online dates back to the early 2000s, when he grew three startups to a successful exit. Later, as a founder and adviser at Stanley Park Ventures, Joshua cultivated the passion for digital transformation that he brings to his role at Fastly — by using technology to address the modern challenges facing traditionally offline companies in areas like finance, alcohol rehabilitation, and diabetes prevention. When he’s not helping make the web a better place, Joshua enjoys spending time with his wife, coaching his three sons in sports, and being an active part of his community.

Exceptional Stories of Digital Innovation From 2020 Joshua Bixby Developers and builders around the world stepped up to meet the moment in a variety of ways in 2020. We’re humbled to be both a witness and enabler for how they supported their organizations, many even thriving under incredibly difficult circumstances. Today we’ll share some of their stories with you. December 30, 2020 Customers

Fastly and Signal Sciences join forces Joshua Bixby, Andrew Peterson Today, Fastly completed the acquisition of Signal Sciences and took a giant step forward toward our vision of modern, unified web application and API security. We will call on our shared view of empowering developers as we chart a path toward building an incredibly secure, performant platform and unlock all-new possibilities, together. October 01, 2020 Company news Security

Fastly to Acquire Signal Science for Security at Scale | Fastly Joshua Bixby Security has always been a part of Fastly’s DNA, not just within products, but in our vision of trust and safety as a modern platform. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have announced our intent to acquire Signal Sciences. August 27, 2020 Company news Security

Why “by developers, for developers” matters Joshua Bixby Developer-centricity is now a mission-critical philosophy for companies to embrace. And during COVID-19, we all know that the stakes have never been higher. We’ve seen that businesses that operate with a dev-first mindset at their core will have the strategic advantage and will only increase it, today and into the future. August 11, 2020 Culture WebAssembly

Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand. Joshua Bixby, Maurice Wilkins, + 2 more We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails. June 01, 2020 Culture

Generous, innovative, resilient: this is the web at its best Joshua Bixby We’ve long recognized that the organizations in our community build more than applications and codebases. In this unprecedented global moment, our customers, partners, and friends are showing up for their communities in generous and innovative ways. Here are a few we’re applauding. April 27, 2020 Customers Culture

COVID-19 response: people first | Fastly Joshua Bixby It’s been more than a month since going fully remote, and I’m reflecting on our internal response, how it’s shifted weekly based on learnings, and what it all says about our values and community. April 09, 2020 Culture

$50M Support for Nonprofits & Open Source Joshua Bixby In light of COVID-19, we’re expanding our Open Source and Nonprofit Program, and more actively investing in organizations supporting good in the world. April 07, 2020 Culture Company news

A COVID-19 Business Continuity Update from Fastly Joshua Bixby As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic continues to unfold, our priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners. Importantly, we are ensuring that we provide seamless business continuity to our customers who rely on Fastly to enable a vast number of people across the internet to create content, watch videos, read articles, and search for news and information. Here are the key steps we are taking to ensure our business continuity to help support our customers’ businesses. We will provide updates as necessary via our blog, and you can always find current information at https://status.fastly.com/. March 15, 2020 Company news