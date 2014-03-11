Fastly at Fluent 2014

The Fastly team is attending Fluent this week in San Francisco. We’ll be at booth #206 right next to our friends from New Relic. Come by to talk with one of our engineers, grab a Fastly shirt, and learn how to win our DevOps survival kit. Here’s where to find us during the conference:

Wednesday, March 12

10:45am - 4:45pm: Come by our booth in the exhibit hall to meet the team.

12:00pm - 12:30pm: Fastly friend and customer Nathan Taggart of New Relic will be speaking in Salon 5 about measuring app performance in the browser.

2:15pm - 2:45pm: Watch Fastly friend Jesse Noller of Rackspace discuss how to make your app faster and more resilient in Salon 6.

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Don’t miss Fastly Chief Performance Officer Steve Souders' talk in Salon 6.

3:30pm - 4:00pm: Join us at the booth for a Q&A with Steve Souders about all things web performance.

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Check out the talks of these Fastly friends and customers:

Kent Brewster of Pinterest in Salon 8

Chase Douglas of New Relic in Salon 9

Andres Ornelas of Twitter in Salon 10

Matthew McCullough of GitHub in Salon in 14

5:15pm - 5:45pm: Find us at Fastly friend and customer Rachel Myers of GitHub’s talk about automating the deletion of code for improved performance in Salon 8.

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Join the Fastly team for the Exhibit Hall Reception - we'll be easy to spot in our red shirts.

Thursday, March 13

10:45am - 5:00pm: Stop by booth #206 and grab a shirt.

4:15pm - 4:45pm: Join us for Lara Swanson of Etsy’s talk about desiging for front-end page speed in Salon 8.

5:00pm - 6:00pm: Find us at the Closing Reception in the Lobby Bar

Make sure you connect with @Fastly on Twitter during the conference to stay up to date on where we are, what's coming up next, and giveaway details.