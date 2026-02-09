From Signal to Ship: How Your Feedback Powers Our Platform

Every customer interaction is a signal.

A ticket submitted to support. Your comments during a conversation. The questions in Slack or an email. A visit to the website or login to Fastly. These moments don’t exist in isolation – together, they create a pulse for us to understand friction or pain points customers are experiencing.

That’s why we deliberately listen for those signals across every touchpoint. Our Voice of the Customer (VOC) strategy has evolved alongside our business and products, ensuring that what we hear is captured, the data is analyzed for insights, and reported to decision makers to take action. The feedback doesn't disappear into a void, but directly shapes what we build next.

We Listen Everywhere

If feedback only mattered when it arrived as a neatly written feature request, we’d miss most of it.

Real feedback shows up everywhere, whether that’s over a call or at an in-person event (and everything in between!). Sometimes it’s explicit. Other times, it’s buried in a conversation about how a team works around a limitation or stitches together tools to keep things moving. We capture the complete picture – not just the request itself, but also the surrounding context and the user's underlying objective. Where there is friction. Why it mattered. Those details turn secluded comments into meaningful signals we can learn from over time.

Turning Signals into Insight

The real value of Voice of the Customer isn’t in collecting feedback – it’s in understanding what the feedback is telling you.

That’s why we look at data trends in customer and product satisfaction, feature request frequency, and usage patterns to understand where challenges are persistent and widespread – and to separate isolated requests from systemic issues.

At the same time, we sift through survey comments, review transcripts, and focus on the why behind what customers are asking for. Often, what sounds like a request for a specific feature is really a signal of something bigger: a workflow that doesn’t scale, a visibility gap, or a security concern teams are managing manually.

By blending data with context, we uncover opportunities that will transform the customer experience.

From Insight to Action (And Back Again)

Once a clear pattern begins to form, it doesn’t sit in a document or dashboard.

It becomes a conversation. We bring what we’re seeing to teams across Fastly, so the picture is clear: what customers are working towards, and what’s getting in their way. These discussions keep our teams grounded in real customer needs.

“Voice of the Customer only works when customer outcomes and product decisions are inseparable. My role is to bring the signal clearly and consistently, and product leadership turns that signal into action. When customers see their feedback turn into action, it builds trust.” - Kim Ogletree, Chief Customer Officer

"When customers share feedback early and often, our product teams can weave those rich insights into what we develop. We relish the opportunity to co-innovate with customers, excavating problems and potential solutions together to help our customers achieve their business ambitions via our global platform." - Kelly Shortridge, Chief Product Officer

From there, insights turn into action in different ways. Sometimes it's a small shift that smooths out friction. Other times, it’s a bigger change that reshapes how something works. Throughout, we keep our sights on the original signal, ensuring that we’re working towards something that solves the real-world problem (and makes life a little easier!).

And then we circle back. We share what’s changed, and continue to listen to what may still need work, what fine-tuning may still be needed.

It’s a flywheel - the continuous loop of improvement driven by feedback.

Your Voice Matters: Help Us Build What’s Next at Fastly

Great products come from great collaboration, and everything we’ve built into our VOC program is meant to strengthen that trust. Your input guides our decisions, shapes our investments, and helps us deliver an experience worthy of the teams who rely on Fastly every day.

A recent example is our launch of API Discovery . It didn’t begin as a single feature request – it began as a conversation. From several discussions with platform engineering and security teams, we kept hearing the same themes: unknown APIs are creating risk, documentation can’t keep up, and teams need a clearer, faster way to understand what’s actually running in production.

Individually, these insights sounded like different problems. But when we analyzed them, a clear picture emerged: teams needed instant, automated visibility into their entire API surface – without extra infrastructure or configuration overhead. That later became the blueprint for API Discovery.

Because you told us visibility gaps were slowing you down, we built a tool that would address those gaps by automatically detecting new, updated, and unintended API requests. Because you said you wanted to avoid deployment complexity, we built one-click instant enablement with Fastly’s extensive Edge Network. Because you shared how frustrating keeping documentation and specifications up-to-date can be, we added continuous discovery, inventory customizations, and offline export capabilities.

Your insights and pain points shaped the roadmap and will continue to shape future launches. And your collaboration shaped a launch designed to make API governance simpler, clearer, and more secure.